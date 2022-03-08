Accelerating the speed of light, euNetworks deploys 7 kilometres of Lumenisity® CoreSmart® hollowcore fibre cable in London

euNetworks Fiber UK Limited ("euNetworks”), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, has deployed a seven kilometre hollowcore fibre link between Interxion LON1: A Digital Realty Company data centre, and The London Stock Exchange new data centre in London’s Docklands, using ultra low latency CoreSmart® cable. Lumenisity® Limited ("Lumenisity”) supplied the award-winning CoreSmart cable which is based on NANF® hollowcore technology. Increasingly longer deployments are planned to support the demand for lower latencies.

Data travels 50% faster in hollowcore cable, reducing latency by 1/3, and providing a round trip saving of 3µs (three microseconds) per kilometre. These latency savings are hugely significant in financial trading applications. They can also be scaled to increase the separation of data centres by 50%, whilst maintaining the latency envelope, more than doubling the area of land in which these data centres can be located.

The route is the longest commercial deployment of hollowcore fibre technology and its use is exclusive to euNetworks and its customers. Offering euTrade services, 10G and above, the route is 30% faster than all equivalent single mode cable. It’s the second deployment for euNetworks following delivery of the first hollowcore based commercial route in April 2021.

euNetworks continues to lead the market in innovatively delivering fibre-based, ultra-low latency services throughout Europe. Its euTrade solution is a dedicated network platform supporting the bandwidth needs of the financial services community. The company continues to optimise routes between all the key trading exchanges in Europe, and is supporting major exchange moves this year. This focus ensures delivery of the shortest paths and lowest latencies available in the market.

"We’re very pleased to partner with euNetworks again on a new deployment in London, enabling them to deliver the lowest latency performance for their customers using our CoreSmart® cable,” said Tony Pearson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Lumenisity. "We are excited to develop our relationship with such a strong partner and provide a cable solution with increasingly longer reach with each development.”

"We're excited to be moving through our roadmap of hollowcore fibre deployment with Lumenisity, leading the way in integrating new and innovative technology into our network,” said Paula Cogan, President, euNetworks. "We continue to be focused on delivering the best possible bandwidth solutions for our customers and look forward to deploying longer routes with Lumenisity in the coming quarters.”

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a critical bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 17 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 465 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks’ unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

About Lumenisity® Limited

Lumenisity is an established independent company originally spun out from the world-renowned Optoelectronics Research Centre (ORC) at the University of Southampton. Formed in 2017 to commercialise breakthroughs in the development of hollowcore optical fibre at the ORC, the company has built a team of industry leaders and experts to realise their goal to be the world’s premier high-performance hollowcore fibre optic cable solutions provider offering their customers reliable, deployable, low latency and high bandwidth connections that unlock new capabilities in communication networks. Lumenisity®, NANF® and Coresmart® are registered trademarks of Lumenisity Limited. Visit their website at: www.lumenisity.com

