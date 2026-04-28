Accelleron Industries AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Accelleron Annual General Meeting approves all Board proposals



28.04.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST





Media release

Accelleron Annual General Meeting approves all Board proposals

Dividend of CHF 1.50 per share approved (+20%)

Dr. Monika Krüsi elected as new Chair of the Board of Directors

Re-election and election of the remaining Board members approved

Baden, Switzerland, April 28, 2026 – Shareholders of Accelleron Industries AG approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at today’s Annual General Meeting 2026.

20% dividend increase approved

At the Annual General Meeting of Accelleron Industries AG, shareholders approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors, including the appropriation of profits for the 2025 financial year. Shareholders will receive a dividend of CHF 1.50 per share (previous year: CHF 1.25). The dividend will be paid on May 8, 2026.

As previously announced, Oliver Riemenschneider, who has served as Chair of the Board of Directors since 2022, did not stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting 2026. The Annual General Meeting elected Dr. Monika Krüsi as the new Chair of the Board of Directors.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved by a large majority the election of Mieke Van de Capelle and Reto Suter as members of the Board of Directors. Gabriele Sons, who has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2022, also did not stand for re-election.

The remaining members of the Board of Directors were confirmed for re-election.

Shareholders further approved the maximum total remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors for the term of office until the next Annual General Meeting 2027, as well as the maximum total remuneration for the Executive Committee for the 2027 financial year (both unchanged).

In a consultative vote, the Annual General Meeting also approved the 2025 Compensation Report with 94.99% of the votes cast. In addition, shareholders approved the report on non-financial matters included in the 2025 Sustainability Report with 91.62%.

A total of 497 shareholders with voting rights attended the Annual General Meeting in person, and 53.18% of the total share capital was represented.

-Ends-

Accelleron Industries Ltd (ACLN: SIX Swiss Ex) is accelerating sustainability in the marine and energy industries as a global technology leader in turbocharging, fuel injection, and digital solutions for heavy-duty applications. Building on a heritage of over 100 years as a trusted industry partner, the company serves customers in more than 100 locations in over 50 countries. Accelleron’s more than 3,200 employees are continuously innovating to deliver best-in-class products, services, and solutions that are mission-critical for the energy transition.

Important dates 2026

May 6, 2026: Trading of shares ex-dividend

May 8, 2026: Payout of dividend

August 27, 2026: Half-year report 2026

Media resources

Images and other digital assets are available at: https://accelleron.com/media/media-resources

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations

Michael Daiber

Phone: +41 79 698 60 85

Email: investors@accelleron-industries.com

Media Relations

Nicole Wesch

Phone: +41 79 442 64 07

Email: media@accelleron-industries.com

Accelleron Industries Ltd

Bruggerstrasse 71A

5400 Baden

Schweiz

https://accelleron.com