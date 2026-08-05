Accelleron Industries Aktie

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WKN DE: A3DRSU / ISIN: CH1169360919

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05.08.2026 08:30:04

Accelleron appoints Ravin Pillay-Ramsamy as President of the Service Division

Accelleron Industries AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Accelleron appoints Ravin Pillay-Ramsamy as President of the Service Division

05.08.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Media release

Accelleron appoints Ravin Pillay-Ramsamy as President of the Service Division

Baden, Switzerland, August 5, 2026 – Accelleron today announced the appointment of Ravin Pillay-Ramsamy as President of the Service Division and member of the Executive Committee, effective October 1, 2026. He will be based in Baden.

Ravin Pillay-Ramsamy will succeed Roland Schwarz, who has been appointed CEO of OMT, an Accelleron company specialized in fuel injection. Klaus Heim, currently CEO of OMT, will retire at the end of September 2026.

“We are very pleased to welcome Ravin to Accelleron,” said Daniel Bischofberger, CEO of Accelleron. “He brings extensive international leadership experience in industrial services, engineering, business development and M&A, combined with deep expertise in power generation, oil and gas, and industrial infrastructure. His proven track record in leading global service organizations will be highly valuable as we continue to strengthen our service business and create value for our customers worldwide.”

Ravin Pillay-Ramsamy joins Accelleron from Sulzer, where he currently serves as Division President Services and is a member of the Executive Committee. Previously, he held several senior leadership positions within Sulzer’s Services division across EMEA and Asia Pacific. He began his career in the United States at Turbine Services Ltd., where he served as Business Development Director and Vice President Engineering. He holds a Global MBA from Columbia Business School and London Business School, a Master’s degree in Management and Finance from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering from The Ohio State University.

 

-Ends-

 

Accelleron Industries Ltd (ACLN: SIX Swiss Exchange) is accelerating sustainability in the marine and energy industries as a global technology leader in turbocharging, fuel injection, and digital solutions for heavy-duty applications. Building on a heritage of over 100 years as a trusted industry partner, the company serves customers in more than 100 locations in over 50 countries. Accelleron’s more than 3,200 employees are continuously innovating to deliver best-in-class products, services, and solutions that are mission-critical for the energy transition.

 

Media resources

Images and other digital assets are available at: https://accelleron.com/media/media-resources

For more information please contact: 

Media Relations
Sandro Hofer
Phone: +41 79 644 76 55
Email: media@accelleron-industries.com		    

 

Accelleron Industries Ltd
Bruggerstrasse 71A
5400 Baden
Schweiz

https://accelleron.com

Additional features:

File: Press Release (PDF)
File: Ravin Pillay-Ramsamy (PNG)

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Accelleron Industries AG
Bruggerstrasse 71a
5401 Baden
Switzerland
E-mail: investors@accelleron-industries.com
Internet: https://accelleron.com/
ISIN: CH1169360919
Valor: 116936091
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2377044

 
End of News EQS News Service

2377044  05.08.2026 CET/CEST

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