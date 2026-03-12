Accelleron Industries AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Accelleron delivers another year of outstanding growth and profitability



12-March-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Accelleron delivers another year of outstanding growth and profitability

Continued momentum, strengthened market leadership, and strong financial performance in 2025

Revenues reached USD 1.263 billion, +23.5% year-on-year

Operational EBITA increased to USD 321.0 million (+22.6% YoY)

Net income increased to USD 243.7 million (+35.8% YoY)

Dividend of CHF 1.50 proposed (+20% YoY)

Share buyback program of CHF 100 million to be launched

Growth driven by strong marine business, as well as demand for prime power and data center backup solutions

Reto Suter proposed as new Board member

Baden, Switzerland, March 12, 2026 – Accelleron, a global technology leader in turbocharging, fuel injection, and digital solutions in the marine and energy industries, recorded another year of high growth, high earnings, and high cash generation. “In 2025, we successfully executed our growth strategy, strengthening Accelleron’s role as a market leader in marine and energy efficiency solutions. While the marine market remained strong, the energy market emerged as a powerful additional growth driver in 2025,” said Accelleron CEO Daniel Bischofberger.

Net income increased by 35.8%

Revenues rose to USD 1,263.1 million, increasing by 23.5% year-on-year (21.6% in constant currency, 20.9% organic). Growth in 2025 outpaced the upgraded expectations set in summer, as energy resilience emerged alongside decarbonization and digitalization as a key structural force shaping Accelleron’s core markets.

Operational EBITA reached USD 321.0 million, up 22.6%, with a margin of 25.4% – only slightly below last year (2024: 25.6%), and just above the last guidance of 24–25%. Net income increased by USD 64.3 million, or 35.8%, to USD 243.7 million. Free cash flow conversion stood at 87.9% (2024: 99.1%), with free cash flow reaching USD 214.3 million in 2025 (2024: USD 177.7 million). The net leverage came in at a low 0.5.

Medium & Low Speed segment

Revenues in the Medium & Low Speed segment increased by USD 156.1 million, or 20.2% (+17.2% organic), to USD 929.6 million, compared to the previous year.

The marine business continued to perform exceptionally well, supported by further gains in new-build market share and the delivery of more than 1,000 low-speed turbochargers. Demand for upgrades, retrofits, and fuel injectors remained strong throughout the year.

Growth was further supported by rising demand for gas-fired prime-power solutions across multiple geographies. In China, strong domestic demand and export activity resulted in high revenues from turbochargers for diesel-electric locomotives.

Operational EBITA increased by USD 40.3 million, or 20.2%, to USD 239.4 million, compared to the previous year. The operational EBITA margin increased by 0.1 percentage points to 25.8% in 2025. A strong increase in new business activity – with lower margins than in the service business – was offset by operational leverage.

High Speed segment

Revenues in the High Speed segment increased by USD 84.5 million, or 33.9% (31.0% organic), to USD 333.5 million, compared to the previous year.

Growth was driven by sustained momentum in data center backup and prime power solutions in the U.S. Accelleron delivered 15,800 high-speed turbochargers, including a record 8,000 TPX44 units for data center and other critical-infrastructure applications – more than tripling the TPX44 production year-on-year.

In backup power, Accelleron-equipped diesel engines surpassed a 10% market share, generating around USD 40 million in revenue and achieving +230% year-on-year growth. In gas-fired prime power applications, where Accelleron has a substantial market share, the company grew in line with this rapidly expanding market.

Operational EBITA increased by USD 18.8 million, or 29.9%, to USD 81.6 million, compared to 2024. The operational EBITA margin decreased to 24.5% (2024: 25.2%), as the rapid expansion of new business and tariff costs were largely offset by operational leverage.

Increased dividend and share buyback program

In light of the strong financial results and healthy balance sheet, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend payment of CHF 1.50 per share (+20%; 2024: CHF 1.25) to the Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2026.

In addition, Accelleron will launch its first share buyback program totaling CHF 100 million, as part of its balanced and disciplined capital allocation framework. The program is expected to start in Q2 2026 and is planned to run until Q2 2028. It will be executed on a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Accelleron intends to use the capital band for the cancellation of the shares repurchased under this program.

Changes to the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors has decided to propose Reto Suter for election to the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2026, and to appoint him as Chair of the Audit Committee. Reto Suter – currently CFO of Siegfried Holding – is an experienced non--executive director and serves on the Boards of Inficon Holding AG, chairing the audit committee, and Swiss Cement-Industry Corporation. Reto Suter has more than 25 years of international experience in finance, private equity and M&A. He holds a master’s degree and a PhD in Banking and Finance from the University of Zurich.

Positive outlook

In the marine industry, Accelleron expects more moderate growth, but fundamentals remain solid as shipyard order books stay at high levels. The postponement of the International Maritime Organization’s Net Zero Framework decision has already resulted in fewer orders for methanol- and ammonia-powered dual fuel engines. The fuel injection business is therefore expected to grow at a slower pace. Efficiency measures continue to represent the most attractive path forward for decarbonization, however.

In the energy industry, Accelleron expects comparatively high growth. Decentralized power generation continues to gain importance, as balancing and prime power applications benefit from rising demand for on-site, dispatchable capacity. Data center power needs remain exceptionally high. Because data center build-out is capped by power availability, backup power demand is expected to grow more steadily in 2026 and beyond.

“We expect continued positive dynamics, particularly in the energy sector. Robust product demand is anticipated from ongoing data center expansion and sustained activity in marine new-builds,” said Bischofberger. “Delivering for our customers remains our top priority. We are strengthening our value chain’s resilience, while continuing to modernize, expand capacity and invest.”

For 2026, Accelleron forecasts organic revenue growth of 9–14% and an operational EBITA margin of 25–26%. However, heightened geopolitical uncertainties, including escalating tensions in the Middle East, and other unexpected events, could affect the company’s markets and businesses, making forward-looking statements challenging.

The 2025 Annual Report and additional information are available on the website at:

https://accelleron.com/content/dam/accelleronind/documents/investors/accelleron-annual-report-2025.pdf

https://accelleron.com/investors/financial-reports/annual-report-2025

12-month period

ended Dec. 31 (USD in millions) 2025 2024 Change in % Organic1 Revenues 1,263.1 1,022.5 23.5% 20.9% Gross profit 553.0 471.2 17.4% as % of revenues 43.8% 46.1% (2.3 ppts) Income from operations 302.9 237.9 27.3% Operational EBITA1 321.0 261.9 22.6% as % of revenues 25.4% 25.6% (0.2 ppts) Net income 243.7 179.4 35.8% as % of revenues 19.3% 17.5% 1.8 ppts Cash flow from operating activities 272.7 216.1 26.2% Free cash flow1 214.3 177.7 20.6% Free cash flow conversion1 87.9% 99.1% (11.2 ppts) Basic earnings per share (USD) 2.48 1.81 67.0% Net leverage1 0.5 0.7 (16.0%)

Accelleron Industries Ltd (ACLN: SIX Swiss Ex) is accelerating sustainability in the marine and energy industries as a global technology leader in turbocharging, fuel injection, and digital solutions for heavy-duty applications. Building on a heritage of over 100 years as a trusted industry partner, the company serves customers in more than 100 locations in over 50 countries. Accelleron’s more than 3,200 employees are continuously innovating to deliver best-in-class products, services, and solutions that are mission-critical for the energy transition.

Key dates 2026

April 28, 2026: Annual General Meeting

August 27, 2026: Half-Year Report 2026

Media resources

Images and other digital assets are available at: https://accelleron.com/media/media-resources

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations

Michael Daiber

Phone: +41 79 698 60 85

Email: investors@accelleron-industries.com

Media Relations

Nicole Wesch

Phone: +41 79 442 64 07

Email: media@accelleron-industries.com

Accelleron Industries Ltd

Bruggerstrasse 71A

5400 Baden

Schweiz

1 Alternative performance measures

In this ad hoc announcement, we use certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and alternative performance measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. Accelleron presents non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and alternative performance measures because they are used by management in monitoring the business and because Accelleron believes that these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and similar measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in evaluating companies in its industry. This provides better transparency and year-on-year comparability. A list of the definitions of the non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and alternative performance measures as used by Accelleron in general and in this ad hoc announcement can be found at https://accelleron.com/investors/performance-measures.

Disclaimer

This announcement includes forward-looking information and statements, including statements concerning the outlook for Accelleron's businesses. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the factors that may affect the Company’s future performance, including global economic conditions, and the economic conditions of the regions and industries that are major markets for Accelleron. There are numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Accelleron's control, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information and statements made in this announcement and which could affect the Company’s ability to achieve its stated targets. Although Accelleron believes that its expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved.