Accelleron Industries AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Accelleron Industries AG: Accelleron delivers strong half-year results and accelerates investments for future growth



27-Aug-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Accelleron delivers strong half-year results and accelerates investments for future growth

Marine new builds and data centers continue to underpin growth

Revenues reached USD 737.3 million, +21.3% year-on-year

Operational EBITA increased to USD 189.7 million (+22.5% YoY)

Operational EBITA margin increased to 25.7% (+0.2 ppts YoY)

Net income increased to USD 150.8 million (+31.5% YoY)

Accelerated investments to capture future growth

Full-year 2026 organic revenue growth guidance raised to 14–17%

Baden, Switzerland, August 27, 2026 – Accelleron, a global technology leader in turbocharging, fuel injection, and digital solutions in the marine and energy industries, reports another strong set of half-year results, building on the momentum seen in 2025. “Marine continued to develop strongly, while data center expansion in the U.S. led to increasing demand for prime power applications. To capture future growth, especially in data center-related power generation applications, we invested USD 31 million in the first six months of 2026, more than 40% above the first half of 2025,” said Accelleron CEO Daniel Bischofberger. “Given our half-year results and the positive dynamics in our core markets, we are raising our guidance for full-year 2026 organic revenue growth to 14–17%.”

Revenues in the first six months of 2026 reached USD 737.3 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 21.3% (17.2% organic). Accelleron’s Operational EBITA increased by USD 34.8 million, or 22.5%, reaching USD 189.7 million. The Operational EBITA margin rose by 0.2 percentage points to 25.7%. Net income increased by USD 36.1 million, or 31.5%, to USD 150.8 million. Free cash flow conversion stood at 58.4% (H1 2025: 70.3%), mainly reflecting increased investments to support future growth.

Medium & Low Speed segment

Revenues in the Medium & Low Speed segment increased by USD 69.7 million, or 15.2% (11.3% organic), to USD 528.5 million, compared to the first half of 2025.

Growth was driven by continued strong demand in merchant marine new builds. Fuel injection revenues developed in line with expectations.

Service growth in the Medium & Low Speed segment was driven by fuel efficiency upgrades, an increasing number of vessels under full-cover service agreements, and continued high utilization in the merchant marine and cruise segments. Service activity for medium-speed energy applications also contributed to growth, supported by regular maintenance and reliability-driven investments at power plants.

Operational EBITA increased by USD 18.7 million, or 16.1%, to USD 134.9 million, compared to the first half of 2025. Growth in the lower-margin product business was more than offset by structural leverage, resulting in an increased Operational EBITA margin of 25.5%, up by 0.2 percentage points.

High Speed segment

Revenues in the High Speed segment increased by USD 59.7 million, or 40.0% (35.5% organic), to USD 208.9 million, compared to the first half of 2025.

Revenues from turbochargers in gas-fired prime power applications for data centers in the U.S. continued to grow, supported by capacity expansion at engine OEMs. Revenue growth in diesel-fired backup power was constrained by OEM capacity allocation. In gas compression, demand in North America remained strong, supported by investments in pipelines due to increasing domestic and export demand for natural gas.

Service revenues in the High Speed segment grew strongly, driven by sustained U.S. Natural Gas demand, which resulted in continued momentum in turbocharger remanufacturing activity for gas compression applications. Service revenues from stationary power applications remained stable, while the installed base continued to grow.

Operational EBITA increased by USD 16.1 million, or 41.6%, to USD 54.8 million, compared to the first half of 2025. Additional costs along the value chain were more than offset by strong structural leverage, resulting in an increased Operational EBITA margin of 26.2%, up by 0.3 percentage points.

Positive outlook and raised guidance

“Demand remains robust across our core markets, supported by ongoing data center expansion and continued activity in marine new builds. While we expect a steady appetite for full-cover service agreements, growth in upgrade and retrofit solutions is expected to level off due to the postponement of the IMO Net Zero Framework,” said Bischofberger. “We are investing further in capacity, technology, and our people to ensure we can deliver for our customers, while executing on our balanced capital allocation framework, including the share buyback program launched in May.”

Based on the strong half-year results, Accelleron is raising its full-year 2026 organic revenue growth guidance to 14–17% (previously 9–14%). The Operational EBITA margin guidance for 2026 is confirmed at 25–26%.

The Half-Year Report 2026 is available on the website at: https://accelleron.com/investors/financial-reports/half-year-report-2026

Six-month period ended June 30 (USD in millions) 2026 2025 Change in % Organic1 Revenues 737.3 608.0 21.3% 17.2% Gross profit 326.8 265.3 23.2% as % of revenues 44.3% 43.6% 0.7 ppts Income from operations 186.6 141.9 31.5% Operational EBITA1 189.7 154.9 22.5% as % of revenues 25.7% 25.5% 0.2 ppts Net income 150.8 114.7 31.5% as % of revenues 20.5% 18.9% 1.6 ppts Net cash provided by operating activities 119.0 105.9 12.4% Free cash flow1 88.1 80.6 9.3% Free cash flow conversion1 58.4% 70.3% (11.9 ppts) Basic earnings per share (USD) 1.53 1.17 30.8% Net leverage1 0.7 0.8 (12.5%)



Accelleron Industries Ltd (ACLN: SIX Swiss Exchange) is accelerating sustainability in the marine and energy industries as a global technology leader in turbocharging, fuel injection, and digital solutions for heavy-duty applications. Building on a heritage of over 100 years as a trusted industry partner, the company serves customers in more than 100 locations in over 50 countries. Accelleron’s more than 3,200 employees are continuously innovating to deliver best-in-class products, services, and solutions that are mission-critical for the energy transition.



Key dates 2027

March 17, 2027: Full-Year Report 2026; Investor and media conferences

April 27, 2027: Annual General Meeting



Media resources

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For more information please contact:

Investor Relations

Michael Daiber

Phone: +41 79 698 60 85

Email: investors@accelleron-industries.com



Media Relations

Nicole Wesch

Phone: +41 79 442 64 07

Email: media@accelleron-industries.com



Accelleron Industries Ltd

Bruggerstrasse 71A

5400 Baden

Switzerland



1 Alternative performance measures

In this ad hoc announcement, we use certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and alternative performance measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. Accelleron presents non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and alternative performance measures because they are used by management in monitoring the business and because Accelleron believes that these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and similar measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in evaluating companies in its industry. This provides better transparency and year-on-year comparability. A list of the definitions of the non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and alternative performance measures as used by Accelleron in general and in this ad hoc announcement can be found on https://accelleron.com/investors/performance-measures.



Disclaimer

This announcement includes forward-looking information and statements, including statements concerning the outlook for Accelleron's businesses. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect the Company’s future performance, including global economic conditions, and the economic conditions of the regions and industries that are major markets for Accelleron. There are numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Accelleron's control, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information and statements made in this announcement and which could affect the Company’s ability to achieve its stated targets. Although Accelleron believes that its expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved.