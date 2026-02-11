Accelleron Industries Aktie
WKN DE: A3DRSU / ISIN: CH1169360919
|
11.02.2026 06:30:05
Accelleron Industries AG: Changes to Accelleron’s Board of Directors
|
Accelleron Industries AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Ad hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Changes to Accelleron’s Board of Directors
Baden, Switzerland, February 11, 2026 – Accelleron announces proposed changes to its Board of Directors ahead of the Annual General Meeting, including the proposal of Monika Krüsi as Chair and Mieke Van de Capelle as a new Board member.
Accelleron Industries Ltd (ACLN: SIX Swiss Ex) is accelerating sustainability in the marine and energy industries as a global technology leader in turbocharging, fuel injection, and digital solutions for heavy-duty applications. Building on a heritage of over 100 years as a trusted industry partner, the company serves customers in more than 100 locations in over 50 countries. Accelleron’s 3,000 employees are continuously innovating to deliver best-in-class products, services, and solutions that are mission-critical for the energy transition.
Key dates 2026
March 12, 2026: Full-Year Report 2025
April 28, 2026: Annual General Meeting
Media resources
Images and other digital assets are available at: https://accelleron.com/media/media-resources
For more information please contact:
Investor Relations
Michael Daiber
Phone: +41 79 698 60 85
Email: investors@accelleron-industries.com
Media Relations
Nicole Wesch
Phone: +41 79 442 64 07
Email: media@accelleron-industries.com
Accelleron Industries Ltd
Bruggerstrasse 71A
5400 Baden
Schweiz
