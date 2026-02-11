Accelleron Industries Aktie

Accelleron Industries für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DRSU / ISIN: CH1169360919

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.02.2026 06:30:05

Accelleron Industries AG: Changes to Accelleron’s Board of Directors

Accelleron Industries AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Accelleron Industries AG: Changes to Accelleron’s Board of Directors

11-Feb-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Changes to Accelleron’s Board of Directors

  • Monika Krüsi proposed as Chair
  • Oliver Riemenschneider and Gabriele Sons not standing for re-election
  • Mieke Van de Capelle proposed as new Board member
 

Baden, Switzerland, February 11, 2026 – Accelleron announces proposed changes to its Board of Directors ahead of the Annual General Meeting, including the proposal of Monika Krüsi as Chair and Mieke Van de Capelle as a new Board member.
As part of its succession planning, the Accelleron Board of Directors will submit several Board composition changes to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2026.

Oliver Riemenschneider, Chair of the Board since 2022, has decided not to stand for re-election at the 2026 AGM to accelerate Board renewal.

The Board will propose Monika Krüsi as Chair. She has been serving as Vice-Chair, Chair of the Audit Committee, and member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC) since 2022. Monika Krüsi brings extensive governance, strategy, and board experience, including as Chair, supported by a PhD in Business Informatics and an MBA from the University of Zurich.

Gabriele Sons, Board member since 2022 and Chair of the NCC, has also decided not to stand for re-election. The Board expresses its sincere gratitude for her dedicated service and important contribution to establishing effective practices around nomination, compensation, and sustainability.

The Board will propose Mieke Van de Capelle – currently Chief Human Resources Officer at dsm-firmenich and an experienced non-executive director serving on the Board of Spadel – for election to the Board and the NCC. Mieke Van de Capelle has more than 30 years of international HR leadership experience across Europe and the USA, and holds master’s degrees from the University of Burgundy and Ghent University.

“It has been a privilege to lead the Board through Accelleron’s first years as a standalone, publicly listed company. I am pleased that Monika is set to take the company’s helm as its Chair. With her extensive board experience and broad knowledge of Accelleron, I am confident she will continue to foster our company’s development in close collaboration with the executive management team. Likewise, I am excited that we can propose a very strong candidate to succeed Gabriele on the Board and in the NCC,” said Oliver Riemenschneider.

The Board also expresses its deep gratitude to Oliver Riemenschneider for his outstanding leadership, vision, and contribution to Accelleron’s success.

The search for an additional candidate to complement the Board and lead its Audit Committee is ongoing.



Accelleron Industries Ltd (ACLN: SIX Swiss Ex) is accelerating sustainability in the marine and energy industries as a global technology leader in turbocharging, fuel injection, and digital solutions for heavy-duty applications. Building on a heritage of over 100 years as a trusted industry partner, the company serves customers in more than 100 locations in over 50 countries. Accelleron’s 3,000 employees are continuously innovating to deliver best-in-class products, services, and solutions that are mission-critical for the energy transition.

Key dates 2026
March 12, 2026: Full-Year Report 2025
April 28, 2026: Annual General Meeting

Media resources
Images and other digital assets are available at: https://accelleron.com/media/media-resources

For more information please contact:
Investor Relations
Michael Daiber
Phone: +41 79 698 60 85
Email: investors@accelleron-industries.com

Media Relations
Nicole Wesch
Phone: +41 79 442 64 07
Email: media@accelleron-industries.com

Accelleron Industries Ltd
Bruggerstrasse 71A
5400 Baden
Schweiz
 

Additional features:
File: 260211_Acc_Media_Release_BoD_En_FINAL
End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Accelleron Industries AG
Bruggerstrasse 71a
5401 Baden
Switzerland
E-mail: investors@accelleron-industries.com
Internet: https://accelleron.com/
ISIN: CH1169360919
Valor: 116936091
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2274408

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2274408  11-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Accelleron Industries AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Accelleron Industries AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Accelleron Industries AG 70,80 -1,80% Accelleron Industries AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer zeigen. Der deutsche Leitindex wird ohne grosse Ausschläge erwartet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchen am Freitag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen