Accelleron Industries AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Accelleron Industries AG: Changes to Accelleron’s Board of Directors



11-Feb-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 53 LR Changes to Accelleron’s Board of Directors Monika Krüsi proposed as Chair

Oliver Riemenschneider and Gabriele Sons not standing for re-election

Mieke Van de Capelle proposed as new Board member Baden, Switzerland, February 11, 2026 – Accelleron announces proposed changes to its Board of Directors ahead of the Annual General Meeting, including the proposal of Monika Krüsi as Chair and Mieke Van de Capelle as a new Board member.

As part of its succession planning, the Accelleron Board of Directors will submit several Board composition changes to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2026.



Oliver Riemenschneider, Chair of the Board since 2022, has decided not to stand for re-election at the 2026 AGM to accelerate Board renewal.



The Board will propose Monika Krüsi as Chair. She has been serving as Vice-Chair, Chair of the Audit Committee, and member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC) since 2022. Monika Krüsi brings extensive governance, strategy, and board experience, including as Chair, supported by a PhD in Business Informatics and an MBA from the University of Zurich.



Gabriele Sons, Board member since 2022 and Chair of the NCC, has also decided not to stand for re-election. The Board expresses its sincere gratitude for her dedicated service and important contribution to establishing effective practices around nomination, compensation, and sustainability.



The Board will propose Mieke Van de Capelle – currently Chief Human Resources Officer at dsm-firmenich and an experienced non-executive director serving on the Board of Spadel – for election to the Board and the NCC. Mieke Van de Capelle has more than 30 years of international HR leadership experience across Europe and the USA, and holds master’s degrees from the University of Burgundy and Ghent University.



“It has been a privilege to lead the Board through Accelleron’s first years as a standalone, publicly listed company. I am pleased that Monika is set to take the company’s helm as its Chair. With her extensive board experience and broad knowledge of Accelleron, I am confident she will continue to foster our company’s development in close collaboration with the executive management team. Likewise, I am excited that we can propose a very strong candidate to succeed Gabriele on the Board and in the NCC,” said Oliver Riemenschneider.



The Board also expresses its deep gratitude to Oliver Riemenschneider for his outstanding leadership, vision, and contribution to Accelleron’s success.



The search for an additional candidate to complement the Board and lead its Audit Committee is ongoing.



Accelleron Industries Ltd (ACLN: SIX Swiss Ex) is accelerating sustainability in the marine and energy industries as a global technology leader in turbocharging, fuel injection, and digital solutions for heavy-duty applications. Building on a heritage of over 100 years as a trusted industry partner, the company serves customers in more than 100 locations in over 50 countries. Accelleron’s 3,000 employees are continuously innovating to deliver best-in-class products, services, and solutions that are mission-critical for the energy transition.



Key dates 2026

March 12, 2026: Full-Year Report 2025

April 28, 2026: Annual General Meeting



Media resources

Images and other digital assets are available at:



For more information please contact:

Investor Relations

Michael Daiber

Phone: +41 79 698 60 85

Email:



Media Relations

Nicole Wesch

Phone: +41 79 442 64 07

Email:



Accelleron Industries Ltd

Bruggerstrasse 71A

5400 Baden

Schweiz

