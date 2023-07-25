Accelleron Industries AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales

Accelleron upgrading revenues guidance for financial year 2023 In the first half year of 2023 revenues increased by 20% year-on-year in constant currency (17% nominal)

The acquisition of OMT, closed on July 20, will contribute with additional revenues of around USD 2025 million in the second half year of 2023

Consequently, revenues growth guidance for financial year 2023 will be upgraded to around 13% (15% including OMT) up from 24% while confirming former profitability guidance in the lower range of 23-26%

BADEN, SWITZERLAND, JULY 25, 2023. Accelleron reports continued positive momentum in the Marine and Energy markets in the first half year of 2023. The strong revenues growth of 20% in constant currency (17% nominal) in the period was supported by a combination of positive factors in the merchant marine (container, bulker, tanker) and gas compression markets as well as price increases, which both are not assumed to repeat to the same extent in the second half of the year.



Further, the companys acquisition of OMT was closed on July 20. For the full year of 2023, Accelleron anticipates a revenues contribution of about USD 2025 million.



The company expects to reach an organic revenues growth of around 13% (15 % including OMT) for the full year, resulting in a year-on-year organic growth for second half of around 6%. This lower year-on-year growth compared to first half year is mainly the consequence of a higher base in second half of 2022. At the same time, the company confirms its profitability (operational EBITA margin) guidance given during the annual press release March 29 at the lower end of the mid-term guidance of 2326%.



Accelleron confirmed its positive development in the first half of this year, supported by exceptionally strong merchant marine business and high demand from the gas compression market, commented Daniel Bischofberger, Chief Executive Officer of Accelleron. We expect continued positive developments, but with a more normalized growth trajectory for the second half of the year.



Accellerons Half-Year Report 2023 will be published on September 5, 2023.



Accelleron is a global leader in turbocharging technologies and optimization solutions for 0.5 to 80+ MW engines, helping to provide sustainable, efficient, and reliable power to the marine, energy, rail, and off-highway sectors. Through its innovative product offerings and research leadership, the company accelerates the decarbonization of the industries it operates in. Accelleron has an installed base of approximately 180,000 turbochargers and a network of more than 100 service stations across 50 countries worldwide (www.accelleron-industries.com).

Alternative performance measures:

In this press release, we use certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and alternative performance measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. Accelleron presents non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and alternative performance measures because they are used by management in monitoring the business and because Accelleron believes that these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and similar measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in evaluating companies in its industry. This provides better transparency and year-on-year comparability. A list of the definitions of the non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and alternative performance measures as used by Accelleron in general and in this press release can be found on https://accelleron-industries.com/investors/performance-measures.



Disclaimer

This ad hoc announcement includes forward-looking information and statements, including statements concerning the outlook for Accellerons businesses. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect the companys future performance, including global economic conditions, and the economic conditions of the regions and industries that are major markets for Accelleron. There are numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Accellerons control, that could cause the companys actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information and statements made in this announcement and which could affect the companys ability to achieve its stated targets. Although Accelleron believes that its expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved.

