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15.09.2026 07:41:52

Accenture Agrees To Settle Allegations Of Discriminatory Employment Practices

(RTTNews) - Accenture Federal Services, Accenture plc, and Accenture LLP have agreed to pay the United States $25 million to resolve alleged violations of the False Claims Act for failing to comply with anti-discrimination requirements in federal contracts and discriminating against employees and applicants for employment because of race or sex. Most federal contracts contain a provision that requires contractors to provide equal opportunity to employees and applicants for employment. The settlement resolves allegations that from 2017 to the present, Accenture Federal Services falsely certified compliance with the conditions, while engaging in discriminatory employment practices.

Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate of the Justice Department's Civil Division said: "A company cannot take taxpayer dollars, certify that it is following that simple principle, and then use race or sex as a factor in deciding who gets an opportunity."

At last close on NYSE, Accenture shares were trading at $195.00.

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Accenture plc 166,70 -1,07% Accenture plc

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