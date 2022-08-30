|
30.08.2022 09:00:35
Accenture Announces Investment In Pixxel
(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said it has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Pixxel which is creating a health monitor for the planet by building and launching the world's highest resolution hyperspectral imaging satellites. Based in Bangalore with a presence in Los Angeles, Pixxel's first commercial phase satellites are scheduled to be launched in early 2023. Pixxel will achieve daily global coverage by early 2024. Terms of the investment were not revealed.
Pixxel will join Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight, an engagement and investment program focused on investing in companies that create or apply disruptive enterprise technologies.
Separately, Accenture announced Kubota Corporation and Accenture have formed a new joint venture company, Kubota Data Ground, Inc., to accelerate the digital transformation of the Kubota group's business model and operating infrastructure. Kubota Data Ground will be a subsidiary with strategic capabilities in DX that it will use to further contribute to solutions for food, water, and environmental sustainability. The company will develop digital human resources and a cloud-based digital platform that will strengthen and upgrade existing businesses.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Accenture plcmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Accenture plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Accenture plc
|287,50
|-1,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Fokus: Wall Street gibt ab -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX zum Handelsende im Minus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich mehrheitlich nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch mit einem leichten Plus. Für den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es abwärts. An den US-Börsen werden Verluste gemacht. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.