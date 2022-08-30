Accenture Announces Investment In Pixxel

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said it has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Pixxel which is creating a health monitor for the planet by building and launching the world's highest resolution hyperspectral imaging satellites. Based in Bangalore with a presence in Los Angeles, Pixxel's first commercial phase satellites are scheduled to be launched in early 2023. Pixxel will achieve daily global coverage by early 2024. Terms of the investment were not revealed.

Pixxel will join Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight, an engagement and investment program focused on investing in companies that create or apply disruptive enterprise technologies.

Separately, Accenture announced Kubota Corporation and Accenture have formed a new joint venture company, Kubota Data Ground, Inc., to accelerate the digital transformation of the Kubota group's business model and operating infrastructure. Kubota Data Ground will be a subsidiary with strategic capabilities in DX that it will use to further contribute to solutions for food, water, and environmental sustainability. The company will develop digital human resources and a cloud-based digital platform that will strengthen and upgrade existing businesses.