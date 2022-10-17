Accenture, Atlassian In Strategic Partnership To Help Organizations Gain Enterprise Agility

(RTTNews) - Professional services company Accenture plc (ACN) announced Monday a strategic partnership with Atlassian (TEAM) to help organizations achieve greater enterprise agility.

Under the deal, an Accenture Atlassian Center of Excellence will provide coaching, education, agile practice disciplines, and platform enablement to clients around the world.

Accenture and Atlassian will support clients on every step of the enterprise agility journey.

With the partnership, the companies could help organizations drive more value from technology investments, improve customer and employee experiences, embrace change and create new business value with enterprise agility services.

Both companies have collaborated globally on more than 100 engagements for clients across industries.

Kevin Egan, head of Enterprise Sales at Atlassian, said, "In combination with Atlassian's platform, designed to unlock the full potential of every individual within every team, we can achieve true and lasting digital transformation for our joint clients that is never truly done but continuously innovated on."