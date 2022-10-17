|
17.10.2022 11:18:00
Accenture, Atlassian In Strategic Partnership To Help Organizations Gain Enterprise Agility
(RTTNews) - Professional services company Accenture plc (ACN) announced Monday a strategic partnership with Atlassian (TEAM) to help organizations achieve greater enterprise agility.
Under the deal, an Accenture Atlassian Center of Excellence will provide coaching, education, agile practice disciplines, and platform enablement to clients around the world.
Accenture and Atlassian will support clients on every step of the enterprise agility journey.
With the partnership, the companies could help organizations drive more value from technology investments, improve customer and employee experiences, embrace change and create new business value with enterprise agility services.
Both companies have collaborated globally on more than 100 engagements for clients across industries.
Kevin Egan, head of Enterprise Sales at Atlassian, said, "In combination with Atlassian's platform, designed to unlock the full potential of every individual within every team, we can achieve true and lasting digital transformation for our joint clients that is never truly done but continuously innovated on."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Accenture plcmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Accenture plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Accenture plc
|265,10
|1,57%
|Atlassian
|217,33
|3,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich deutlich fester -- ATX schließt klar im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit kräftigem Gewinn -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsschluss mehrheitlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen erzielten zum Wochenstart kräftige Gewinne. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Montag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls deutlich fester. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten ihre Verluste größtenteils abschütteln.