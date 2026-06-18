Accenture Boosts FY26 Earnings Outlook; Boosts Dividend 10% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, professional services company Accenture plc (ACN) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while trimming revenue growth outlook. The company also provided revenue forecast for the fourth quarter.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues between $17.75 billion and $18.40 billion, with revenue growth of 1 to 5 percent growth in local currency.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $13.38 to $13.50 and adjusted earnings in a range of $13.78 to $13.90 on revenue growth of 3 to 4 percent growth in local currency and revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent in local currency, excluding a 1 percent impact from its U.S. federal business.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $13.25 to $13.50 and adjusted earnings in the range of $13.65 to $13.90 on revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent growth in local currency and revenue growth of 4 to 6 percent in local currency, excluding a 1 percent impact from its U.S. federal business.

Accenture also declared a 10 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $1.63 per share, payable on August 14, 2026, represents a 10% increase over the quarterly dividend rate of $1.48 per share in fiscal 2025.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, ACN is trading on the NYSE at $139.25, down $16.94 or 10.85 percent.

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