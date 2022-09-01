|
01.09.2022 12:48:10
Accenture Buys Carbon Intelligence For Undisclosed Terms
(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN) on Thursday said it has acquired Carbon Intelligence, a carbon and climate change strategy consultancy. Carbon Intelligence helps companies to reduce their carbon footprints using Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) strategies.
The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
The acquisition, which is the fifth sustainability-focused addition in the last year, will add more than 160 professionals to Accenture's data scientists' group, consultants and sustainability experts, the company said.
Earlier this year, Accenture had acquired Greenfish in France, Belgium and the Netherlands, akzente in Germany, Avieco in the UK and Zestgroup in the Netherlands.
"Carbon Intelligence is an important addition given their leading capabilities in emissions measurement and management, and trusted data-based insights to support clients in decarbonisation goals against science-based targets. Together with Accenture's capacity to deliver real transformation at scale, we will be able to accelerate true impact in reducing total emissions with our clients and for the communities they serve," said Toby Siddall, Accenture's Sustainability lead in the UK and Ireland.
