Accenture Aktie
WKN DE: A0YAQA / ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34
|
19.03.2026 12:05:40
Accenture Raises FY26 Outlook; Boosts Dividend 10% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, professional services company Accenture plc (ACN) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026. The company also provided revenue forecast for the third quarter.
For the third quarter, the company expects revenues between $18.35 billion and $19.0 billion, with revenue growth of 1 to 5 percent growth in local currency.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $13.25 to $13.50 and adjusted earnings in a range of $13.65 to $13.90 on revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent growth in local currency and revenue growth of 4 to 6 percent in local currency, excluding a 1 percent impact from its U.S. federal business.
Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $13.12 to $13.50 and adjusted earnings in a range of $13.52 to $13.90 on revenue growth of 2 to 5 percent growth in local currency and revenue growth of 3 to 6 percent in local currency, excluding a 1 percent impact from its U.S. federal business.
Accenture also declared a 10 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $1.63 per share, payable on May 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2026.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, ACN is trading on the NYSE at $190.99, down $3.88 or 1.99 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Accenture plc
|
19.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
19.03.26
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 fällt (finanzen.at)
|
19.03.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.26
|Ausblick: Accenture stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.03.26