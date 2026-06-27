Accenture Aktie
WKN DE: A0YAQA / ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34
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27.06.2026 23:30:00
Accenture Shares Plunged 50% This Year. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) opened 2026 at roughly $259 per share. As of this week, it trades near $125 -- a decline of more than 50% from that high. A company of Accenture's scale and longevity doesn't move like that without something real happening. Forces combined to create what may be the most severe correction in its history as a public company, and understanding each one separately matters for investors trying to figure out whether this is a business in structural decline or a franchise temporarily overwhelmed by external forces.In March 2025, CEO Julie Sweet was among the first corporate executives to publicly acknowledge the impact of DOGE on federal procurement. New government contracts had slowed significantly, and existing agreements were being reviewed for termination. Accenture's Federal Services unit represented roughly 8% of global revenue and 16% of Americas revenue -- a manageable slice on paper, but the signal it sent about the vulnerability of consulting contracts across the industry was what the market repriced. By the time Q2 fiscal 2026 results landed, Accenture was guiding for a 1% drag on full-year growth from federal exposure and explicitly carving out a separate growth figure "excluding U.S. federal impact" to show investors what the rest of the business looked like. That framing was an admission that the federal wound needed to be managed separately from the core business narrative. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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