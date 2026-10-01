Accenture Aktie

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WKN DE: A0YAQA / ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34

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01.10.2026 16:51:05

Accenture Stock Rises 22% Over Strong Q4 Results And Fiscal 2027 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN) is up 22.16 percent, gaining $40.63 to $224.00 on Thursday. The move comes after the consulting and professional services company reported stronger fourth-quarter results and issued a positive outlook for the first quarter and fiscal 2027.

Accenture is currently trading at $224.00, up from the previous close of $183.37 after opening at $215.98 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between $215.00 and $227.58 during the session, with trading volume at 11.28 million shares versus average volume of 6.30 million.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to Accenture rose to $1.99 billion from $1.41 billion a year earlier, while earnings per share increased 46 percent to $3.29 from $2.25. Revenue rose 6 percent to $18.68 billion from $17.60 billion, with operating margin increasing 370 basis points to 15.3 percent. For fiscal 2027, Accenture expects revenue growth of 3 percent to 6 percent in local currency and EPS of $14.39 to $14.81, while planning to return at least $9.5 billion to shareholders. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.71 per share.

Shares have traded between $118.15 and $291.09 over the past 52 weeks.

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Accenture plc 188,60 0,35% Accenture plc

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