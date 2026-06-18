Accenture Aktie
WKN DE: A0YAQA / ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34
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18.06.2026 13:17:41
Accenture To Acquire 100% Of RunZero And NetRise, Majority Stake In Dragos
(RTTNews) - Professional services company Accenture plc (ACN) announced Thursday that it has entered into agreements to acquire a majority stake in Dragos and 100% of runZero and NetRise at a combined enterprise value of approximately $4.175 billion, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.
The transactions are expected to close in August or September 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.
These acquisitions are expected to meaningfully expand Accenture's position in the OT cybersecurity market from services
Together, Dragos, runZero and NetRise are estimated to generate approximately $208 million in annual recurring revenue as of June 2026, representing 53% year-over-year growth.
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