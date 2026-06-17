Accenture Aktie

Accenture für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YAQA / ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.06.2026 10:50:23

Accenture To Acquire Alfahealth To Expand Digital Healthcare Capabilities In Italy

(RTTNews) - Accenture Plc (ACN) on Wednesday announced an agreement to acquire Alfahealth, a subsidiary of Engineering Group, for undisclosed consideration.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Accenture's healthcare capabilities in Italy by adding Alfahealth's digital health platform.

The deal will also enhance Alfahealth's capabilities with its expertise in data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cloud technologies.

The platform supports the modernization of clinical processes, data connectivity across healthcare systems and improved patient access and outcomes.

Alfahealth brings more than 20 years of experience in digital healthcare and approximately 1,200 specialized professionals to Accenture Italy's Health practice.

In the pre-market trading, Accenture is 0.88% higher at $167.10 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Accenture plc

mehr Nachrichten