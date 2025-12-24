Accenture Aktie

WKN DE: A0YAQA / ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34

24.12.2025 10:26:51

Accenture To Acquire Cabel Industry; Deal To Enhance Managed Services Portfolio Of AFAST

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has entered into an agreement with the Fibonacci Group to acquire Cabel Industry, an Italian technology company that provides specialized core banking and IT managed services to mid-size financial institutions. The company said the acquisition will enhance the managed services portfolio of Accenture Financial Advanced Solutions & Technology, dedicated to financial services in Italy. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Combining Cabel Industry's capabilities with Accenture's existing AFAST assets will create important synergies for our clients and lead to a stronger platform for innovation and efficiency," said Massimiliano Colangelo, Financial Services lead for Accenture in Italy and Greece.

Nachrichten zu Accenture plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Accenture plcmehr Analysen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Accenture plc 229,00 -0,67% Accenture plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

