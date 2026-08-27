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WKN DE: A0YAQA / ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34

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27.08.2026 12:22:34

Accenture To Acquire Comware To Strengthen Accenture Edge In Japan

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN), a professional services company, on Thursday agreed to acquire Comware Co., Ltd., a Tokyo-based technology services provider.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The company said that Comware will add more than 180 professionals to Accenture.

The acquisition will strengthen Accenture Edge, a business launched in June 2026 to help mid-market companies adopt AI and reinvent their operations.

The company said the acquisition will expand its capabilities in AI-, data- and cloud-powered digital core transformation.

The company mentioned that Comware has expertise in SAP and CRM technologies and provides implementation, development, maintenance and operations services for core business systems.

The company has extensive experience serving manufacturing industries, including discrete manufacturing and process manufacturing.

Accenture closed trading 2.97% lesser at $181.38 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock traded 0.40% higher at $182.11.

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