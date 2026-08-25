Accenture To Acquire McCoy

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN) has agreed to acquire McCoy, a Dutch SAP transformation partner serving mid-market companies.

The financial terms were not disclosed, and the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

McCoy will become part of Accenture Edge, Accenture's mid-market business, strengthening its SAP modernization capabilities in the Netherlands and across EMEA.

McCoy has more than 380 specialized professionals and provides SAP solutions across ERP, data, business solutions, managed services and enterprise integration.

The company is an SAP Gold Partner and serves clients across high-tech, manufacturing, public sector, utilities and retail.

The acquisition is expected to help Accenture Edge expand SAP modernization, AI adoption and digital transformation offerings for mid-market customers.

In the pre-market trading, Accenture is 0.29% lesser at $185.96 on the New York Stock Exchange.