|
27.06.2022 13:13:12
Accenture To Acquire XtremeEDA - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has agreed to acquire XtremeEDA, an Ottawa-based silicon design services company which provides semiconductor engineering services for clients seeking custom silicon solutions used in consumer devices, cloud data centers, machine learning and artificial intelligence computational platforms to enable edge AI deployment.
Accenture said the acquisition of XtremeEDA will expand Accenture Cloud First's capabilities in edge computing to help clients improve how they manage and use physical assets at or near the user and create new interactive, human experiences.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!