21.03.2023 05:32:41

Accenture To Buy Indian Industrial AI Firm Flutura; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) late Monday said it has agreed to acquire Bangalore, India -based industrial artificial intelligence or AI company Flutura. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

Flutura, with around 110 professionals specializing in industrial data science services, is expected to strengthen Accenture's industrial AI services to increase the performance of plants, refineries, and supply chains.

Accenture plans to bring Flutura's capabilities to clients in the energy, chemicals, metals, mining, and pharmaceutical industries.

With Flutura, Accenture continues to build its data and AI capabilities for clients. Last year, it acquired data science company ALBERT in Japan.

Senthil Ramani, senior managing director and Accenture Applied Intelligence lead for Growth Markets, said, "This acquisition will power industrial AI-led transformation for our clients globally and particularly in Australia, South-East Asia, Japan, Africa, India, Latin America and the Middle East."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Accenture plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Accenture plcmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Accenture plc 233,25 -2,75% Accenture plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Rede: ATX und DAX tiefer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden am Donnerstag mit Abschlägen erwartet. Asiens Börsen zeigen sich unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen