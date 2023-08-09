Accenture To Form JV With Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan

(RTTNews) - Professional services company Accenture plc (ACN) announced Wednesday that it has adgreed to form a joint venture with Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc., a unit of Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings.

The JV will commence in January 2024 to support Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Group's goal to become a data-driven organization with streamlined administrative and back-office operations.

With the establishment of the JV, Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Group aims to become a cost-effective and profitable bottler. Accenture will provide local business process managed services.

The company noted that certain functions within the Information Technology division, as well as those related to human resources, general affairs, finance, procurement, customer service, and sales support will be transferred to the JV. These are currently operated by Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan and Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Business Services.

The JV will consolidate administrative, back-office, and support services. It will also provide Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Group with technology to capture, analyze, and utilize data necessary to the beverage business.

These data will be employed by Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Group for better decision-making, identify future business opportunities, and strive to provide higher quality products and services.