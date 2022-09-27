|
27.09.2022 03:16:24
Accenture, Toshiba To Provide Consulting Services To Support Green Transformation Across Enterprise
(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said it has collaborated with Toshiba to provide consulting services to support green transformation efforts of the companies' clients. The collaboration will target industries with high greenhouse gas emissions and other organizations with urgent needs to improve energy efficiency.
Accenture noted that it will leverage its experience developing circular-economy business models and implementing sustainable supply chain processes, such as green procurement, as well as using cloud and other technology solutions from its partner ecosystem.
Toshiba brings with it a robust stable of existing carbon-neutrality technologies and services to the collaboration, including renewable energy systems, digital energy management systems, renewable energy-derived hydrogen solutions, and carbon dioxide capture and recovery facilities.
Toshiba aims to achieve carbon neutrality throughout its entire value chain by fiscal 2050. It has set a preliminary goal for fiscal 2030 of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 70% from fiscal 2019 levels.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Accenture plcmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Accenture plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Accenture plc
|262,80
|-2,41%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlreiche Belastungs- und Unsicherheitsfaktoren: US-Börsen schließen deutlich tiefer -- ATX letztlich tiefrot -- DAX schließt unter 12.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der ATX verbuchte am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex musste ebenfalls kräftige Verluste hinnehmen. Der US-Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag ebenfalls deutlich tiefer. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Donnerstag ohne klare gemeinsame Richtung.