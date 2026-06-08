EPAM Systems Aktie

EPAM Systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JS9Q / ISIN: US29414B1044

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08.06.2026 22:58:05

Accenture vs. EPAM Systems: Which Tech Consulting Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors seeking exposure to digital transformation can choose between global scale and specialized agility. Deciding whether to buy Accenture (NYSE:ACN) or EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) depends on your preference for stability versus growth.Accenture is a professional services giant with hundreds of thousands of employees serving the world's largest corporations. EPAM Systems operates as a digital engineering specialist, focusing on complex software development and platform builds. Comparing them reveals how different sizes and strategies influence financial performance for long-term investors.Accenture occupies a massive footprint within the broader world of tech stocks, providing services ranging from cloud migration to supply chain overhauls. The company employs approximately 786,000 people and serves more than 9,000 clients, including three-quarters of the Fortune Global 500. Its strategy focuses on helping large enterprises integrate new technologies like generative artificial intelligence into their daily operations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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