Intuit Aktie
WKN: 886053 / ISIN: US4612021034
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10.11.2026 19:50:02
Accenture vs. Intuit: Does Corporate Consulting or Financial Software Make For a Better Stock Buy in 2026?
As digital transformation accelerates, investors often weigh the stability of service-based giants against the scalability of software platforms. Choosing between Accenture Ltd. (NYSE:ACN) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) requires comparing their divergent growth paths.
Accenture leads the information technology services industry by helping large enterprises deploy complex tech like artificial intelligence. Intuit operates a dominant financial technology platform that manages taxes and workflows for millions of users. While both benefit from digital trends, their business models offer different balances of revenue scale and net margin profitability.
Accenture operates as a global leader in the professional services industry, focusing on digital reinvention for its clients. The company serves roughly 9,000 clients, including approximately 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and 500 and all G7 governments. Its strategy centers on building digital cores for these organizations by deploying artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud, finance, and supply chain services.
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Nachrichten zu Intuit Inc.
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06.11.26
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27.10.26
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Analysen zu Intuit Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Accenture plc
|229,20
|-1,33%
|Intuit Inc.
|301,85
|-0,87%
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