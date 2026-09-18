Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

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18.09.2026 18:27:00

Accenture vs. Micron Technology: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors deciding between the steady consulting revenue of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and the high-growth potential of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) must weigh different risks and rewards as they plan for 2026.

Accenture operates as a global services powerhouse, helping large organizations modernize their operations through digital transformation. Micron produces the essential memory hardware that powers everything from smartphones to advanced data centers. While one offers service-based stability, the other provides direct exposure to the infrastructure of the digital age, making them distinct options for different investor profiles.

Accenture occupies a prominent position among tech stocks due to its massive scale and consulting expertise. The company provides strategy and technology services to roughly 9,000 clients across more than 120 countries. In its latest annual report for FY 2025, the company highlighted a significant digital transformation partnership with UniCredit to modernize technology across 13 European markets. Because it partners with 195 of its top 200 clients for over a decade, the business benefits from high client loyalty.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Accenture plc 157,55 -4,95% Accenture plc
Micron Technology Inc. 883,60 3,66% Micron Technology Inc.

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