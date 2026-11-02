Accenture Aktie
WKN DE: A0YAQA / ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34
|
02.11.2026 23:38:40
Accenture vs. Microsoft: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
As businesses race to integrate artificial intelligence, Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) represent two different ways to play this trend. Choosing between them requires weighing service-based consulting against high-margin software platforms.
Accenture acts as a bridge, helping organizations implement complex new systems across various industries. Microsoft provides the underlying infrastructure, from cloud services to productivity software, that many of those same organizations rely on daily. Both companies occupy critical positions in the enterprise landscape, but their financial profiles and growth drivers differ significantly.
Accenture operates as a global professional services leader, assisting over 9,000 clients with their digital and operational transformations. The firm reported approximately 814,000 employees in its latest annual report and recently expanded its reach by acquiring Avicado Construction Technology Services LLC. This consulting focus is a major driver within the broader market for tech stocks, as companies require expert guidance to navigate modern software shifts.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
|
02.11.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones zum Ende des Montagshandels in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: So performt der Dow Jones mittags (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones beginnt Montagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.26
|Boehringer-Chef: Westen hat 'kein Monopol auf Innovation' (dpa-AFX)
|
30.10.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones schließt im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones verliert am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones am Freitagmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|02.11.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.11.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.11.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.11.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.11.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.11.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Accenture plc
|233,90
|1,65%
|Microsoft Corp.
|452,55
|-3,30%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Diplomatie im Iran-Krieg: ATX beendet Handel etwas fester -- DAX schließt freundlich -- US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Montagshandel leicht im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftigere Gewinne verzeichnen konnte. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zum Wochenstart mit verschiedenen Tendenzen. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.