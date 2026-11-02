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WKN DE: A0YAQA / ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34

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02.11.2026 23:38:40

Accenture vs. Microsoft: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

As businesses race to integrate artificial intelligence, Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) represent two different ways to play this trend. Choosing between them requires weighing service-based consulting against high-margin software platforms.

Accenture acts as a bridge, helping organizations implement complex new systems across various industries. Microsoft provides the underlying infrastructure, from cloud services to productivity software, that many of those same organizations rely on daily. Both companies occupy critical positions in the enterprise landscape, but their financial profiles and growth drivers differ significantly.

Accenture operates as a global professional services leader, assisting over 9,000 clients with their digital and operational transformations. The firm reported approximately 814,000 employees in its latest annual report and recently expanded its reach by acquiring Avicado Construction Technology Services LLC. This consulting focus is a major driver within the broader market for tech stocks, as companies require expert guidance to navigate modern software shifts.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Accenture plc 233,90 1,65% Accenture plc
Microsoft Corp. 452,55 -3,30% Microsoft Corp.

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