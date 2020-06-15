+++ Zertifikate Award Austria 2020: Stimmen Sie jetzt für den besten Emittenten im Bereich Info & Service ab! +++-w-
15.06.2020 18:35:00

Access CBD Launches as the UK's Lowest Ever Priced Quality CBD Oil Range

Prices that will save the UK consumer an average of 80% vs. other brands will mean that CBD Supplements can now be 'For Everyone,' as BRITISH CANNABIS® launches ACCESS CBD

WOKINGHAM, England, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BRITISH CANNABIS, the UK's largest producer, manufacturer and distributor of legal cannabis-derived products, has unveiled ACCESS CBD – a range of great tasting CBD oils, made with high quality ingredients and industry-leading reliability yet 80% cheaper than market average prices.

Overnight, the release of ACCESS CBD will bring CBD (Cannabidiol), a legal-to-take, non-psychoactive element of the cannabis plant, within the reach of consumers with any budget. ACCESS CBD® will cost on average only £1.49 per 100mg of active CBD ingredient, setting a new affordable price point for CBD in the UK.

  • The UK's lowest ever prices for quality CBD oils, in four strengths and three natural flavours: Natural with terpenes, Citrus and Berry. RRPs:
    - £5.99 for 300mg
    - £9.99 for 600mg
    - £16.99 for 1200mg
    - £29.99 for 2400mg
  • Great tasting, natural flavours 
  • No-nonsense packaging
  • A 40 Point Quality Assurance check
  • Publicly available test reports via on pack QR
  • Certified THC-Free status
  • Compliant FSA's Novel Foods regulations
  • Made in England by BRITISH CANNABIS® 
  • A Price Promise for the consumer
  • 10% of profits donated to NHS charities

BRITISH CANNABIS® CEO, Tom Whettem, celebrates this radical new launch by commenting:

"We wanted to move the CBD industry forward into the mainstream and break down the barriers that may be holding some people back from adopting CBD supplements long term. ACCESS CBD™ is gimmick-free, high quality, low priced CBD leading the way in transparency and reliability. This is our way of providing the UK public with a CBD supplement brand they can be proud of. ACCESS CBD is truly 'CBD for Everyone.'"

More info: https://accesscbd.uk 
Instagram: @accesscbduk
Facebook: ACCESSCBDUK
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9GMcBEWwgvHk0piuT3ISCA/featured 
Twitter: ACCESSCBDUK

For further information, more images or interviews with Tom Whettem, please contact:
Richard Stevenson
RSPR Media Solutions
+44-(0)1797-360481
+44-(0)7974-926157
richrd@rspr.co.uk

 

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Unsicherheit grassiert: ATX und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich deutlich leichter
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex beendeten den Montagshandel mit roten Vorzeichen. Die US-Börsen gehen zum Wochenstart erneut auf Talfahrt. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes gaben am Montag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB