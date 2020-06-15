Access CBD Launches as the UK's Lowest Ever Priced Quality CBD Oil Range

Prices that will save the UK consumer an average of 80% vs. other brands will mean that CBD Supplements can now be 'For Everyone,' as BRITISH CANNABIS® launches ACCESS CBD™

WOKINGHAM, England, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BRITISH CANNABIS, the UK's largest producer, manufacturer and distributor of legal cannabis-derived products, has unveiled ACCESS CBD – a range of great tasting CBD oils, made with high quality ingredients and industry-leading reliability yet 80% cheaper than market average prices.

Overnight, the release of ACCESS CBD™ will bring CBD (Cannabidiol), a legal-to-take, non-psychoactive element of the cannabis plant, within the reach of consumers with any budget. ACCESS CBD® will cost on average only £1.49 per 100mg of active CBD ingredient, setting a new affordable price point for CBD in the UK.

The UK's lowest ever prices for quality CBD oils , in four strengths and three natural flavours: Natural with terpenes, Citrus and Berry. RRPs:

- £5.99 for 300mg

- £9.99 for 600mg

- £16.99 for 1200mg

- £29.99 for 2400mg

No-nonsense packaging

A 40 Point Quality Assurance check

Publicly available test reports via on pack QR

Certified THC-Free status

Compliant FSA's Novel Foods regulations

Made in England by BRITISH CANNABIS®

A Price Promise for the consumer

10% of profits donated to NHS charities

BRITISH CANNABIS® CEO, Tom Whettem, celebrates this radical new launch by commenting:

"We wanted to move the CBD industry forward into the mainstream and break down the barriers that may be holding some people back from adopting CBD supplements long term. ACCESS CBD™ is gimmick-free, high quality, low priced CBD leading the way in transparency and reliability. This is our way of providing the UK public with a CBD supplement brand they can be proud of. ACCESS CBD is truly 'CBD for Everyone.'"

