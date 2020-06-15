|
15.06.2020 18:35:00
Access CBD Launches as the UK's Lowest Ever Priced Quality CBD Oil Range
Prices that will save the UK consumer an average of 80% vs. other brands will mean that CBD Supplements can now be 'For Everyone,' as BRITISH CANNABIS® launches ACCESS CBD™
WOKINGHAM, England, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BRITISH CANNABIS, the UK's largest producer, manufacturer and distributor of legal cannabis-derived products, has unveiled ACCESS CBD – a range of great tasting CBD oils, made with high quality ingredients and industry-leading reliability yet 80% cheaper than market average prices.
Overnight, the release of ACCESS CBD™ will bring CBD (Cannabidiol), a legal-to-take, non-psychoactive element of the cannabis plant, within the reach of consumers with any budget. ACCESS CBD® will cost on average only £1.49 per 100mg of active CBD ingredient, setting a new affordable price point for CBD in the UK.
- The UK's lowest ever prices for quality CBD oils, in four strengths and three natural flavours: Natural with terpenes, Citrus and Berry. RRPs:
- £5.99 for 300mg
- £9.99 for 600mg
- £16.99 for 1200mg
- £29.99 for 2400mg
- Great tasting, natural flavours
- No-nonsense packaging
- A 40 Point Quality Assurance check
- Publicly available test reports via on pack QR
- Certified THC-Free status
- Compliant FSA's Novel Foods regulations
- Made in England by BRITISH CANNABIS®
- A Price Promise for the consumer
- 10% of profits donated to NHS charities
BRITISH CANNABIS® CEO, Tom Whettem, celebrates this radical new launch by commenting:
"We wanted to move the CBD industry forward into the mainstream and break down the barriers that may be holding some people back from adopting CBD supplements long term. ACCESS CBD™ is gimmick-free, high quality, low priced CBD leading the way in transparency and reliability. This is our way of providing the UK public with a CBD supplement brand they can be proud of. ACCESS CBD is truly 'CBD for Everyone.'"
More info: https://accesscbd.uk
Instagram: @accesscbduk
Facebook: ACCESSCBDUK
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9GMcBEWwgvHk0piuT3ISCA/featured
Twitter: ACCESSCBDUK
For further information, more images or interviews with Tom Whettem, please contact:
Richard Stevenson
RSPR Media Solutions
+44-(0)1797-360481
+44-(0)7974-926157
richrd@rspr.co.uk
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUnsicherheit grassiert: ATX und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich deutlich leichter
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex beendeten den Montagshandel mit roten Vorzeichen. Die US-Börsen gehen zum Wochenstart erneut auf Talfahrt. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes gaben am Montag nach.