18.04.2023 17:13:00

Access Healthcare Promotes Kumar Shwetabh as President and Chief Growth Officer

Seasoned BPO executive to lead the company's growth initiatives across market segments

DALLAS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Healthcare has announced that Kumar Shwetabh has been promoted to President and Chief Growth Officer. His current role as President of US Operations is merged into the new position.

"We are delighted to announce Kumar's promotion to President and Chief Growth Officer."

Kumar will also continue to serve as CEO for Pacific Global, which was acquired by Access Healthcare in 2018 and is now a wholly owned subsidiary focused on providing revenue cycle management services to hospitals and healthcare systems across the United States.

Anurag Jain, CEO and Chairman of Access Healthcare stated, "We are delighted to announce Kumar's promotion as President and Chief Growth Officer. During his six years of service with Access Healthcare, Kumar has delivered outstanding results, and we are confident that he will continue to drive our impressive growth trend. Kumar's leadership and strategic vision will be crucial in enhancing our capabilities through focused acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and innovative solutions."

In this role, Kumar will work with all teams and will be responsible for the growth and revenue targets for the revenue cycle management business. His responsibilities include new client acquisition, growth from current clients, introducing revenue streams from new business lines, and enhancing revenue quality to improve profitability. Additionally, Kumar will also lead the solutions team.

Access Healthcare provides revenue cycle management, payer BPO services, finance and accounting, applications, and automation services to healthcare providers, payers, and clients across industries. The company employs over 27,000 people across 20 global delivery centers in the US, India, and the Philippines, serving over 100 clients.

 

