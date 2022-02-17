Access Healthcare reaches growth milestone - 20,000 employees and counting.

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Healthcare, a leading provider of end-to-end healthcare revenue cycle and information technology services, has reached a key company milestone of 20,000 employees as of February 2022. Since early 2021, the company has grown at a rate of over 50% - adding more than 7,000 people in just one year.

"I am grateful to our clients for their trust and to our employees for their unwavering commitment through the years, and especially the challenging pandemic phase."

Vardhman Jain, Vice Chairman of Access Healthcare, said, "I am grateful to our clients for their trust and to our employees for their unwavering commitment through the years, and especially the challenging pandemic phase. We have created a differentiated delivery model that infuses scalability through efficient resource deployment, applying automation to reduce total costs, and fostering an environment of trust through transparency and collaboration."

As a third-party revenue cycle services provider, Access Healthcare improves cash flow and revenue realization for its hospital and health systems clientele while reducing their cost of operations through global delivery, process automation, and operational rigor.

Shaji Ravi, President & Managing Director of Access Healthcare, said, "With the current labor shortage in the US, our clients are relying on us to manage and transform their RCM processes. Our digital solutions infrastructure helps our clients to achieve transformational results in their outsourced processes from day one. We are now looking to enhance our execution capabilities through focused acquisitions, by creating strategic partnerships, and developing innovative solutions."

The company's growth comes despite significant challenges in hiring and training due to COVID-related lockdowns across various cities in India, the Philippines, and the United States, where the company has its 19 global delivery operations.

Kumar Shwetabh, President, US Operations of Access Healthcare, said, "The COVID phase brought training and resource deployment challenges along with a massive growth opportunity. We had to pivot to remote working models and innovate quickly. Our arc.in, business process management suite, and echo, robotic process automation platform, enabled us to hire at scale, redefine our training programs and reduce workload by using a connected ecosystem of AI and machine learning technologies."

Access Healthcare has already announced plans to hire another 2,000 people in the next two months, and in total, the company is looking to hire over 10,000 people in 2022.

ABOUT ACCESS HEALTHCARE

Access Healthcare provides business process outsourcing, applications services, and robotic process automation tools to hospitals, health systems, providers, payers, and related service providers. The company operates from 19 global delivery centers in the US, India, and the Philippines. Their 20,000+ staff is committed to bringing revenue cycle excellence to clients by leveraging technology, emerging best practices, and global delivery. Based in Dallas, TX, the company supports over 400,000 healthcare providers through 85+ clients, serving 80+ specialties, processing over $70 billion of A/R annually, and ascribing medical codes to over 30 million charts annually.

With over 3,500 virtual bots in operation, Access Healthcare's proprietary robotic process automation platform helps its clients improve efficiency. Access Healthcare is HITRUST, PCI DSS, SOC, ISO 27001, and ISO 9001 certified, providing the needed security, availability, and confidentiality of sensitive health information. Their people program, integrated processes, and proven track record of service delivery have earned Access Healthcare the "Leader" and "Star Performer" award by Everest Group's Healthcare Provider BPO Peak Matrix 2021. For more information, visit www.accesshealthcare.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/access-healthcare-reaches-growth-milestone--20-000-employees-and-counting-301484771.html

SOURCE Access Healthcare