ACCESS Manufacturing Systems Launches New Additive Manufacturing Online Store for 3D Printer Materials and Consumables

SALEM, N.H., May 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ACCESS Manufacturing Systems is pleased to formally announce the launch of its' new online store, providing customers easy access to reorder materials and consumables for Markforged and RIZE 3D printers.

Displaying a clean aesthetic and easy-to-use navigation, the web store allows 3D printer customers, and enthusiasts, to browse a considerable array of materials, consumables, printer extruders and spare parts.

"Our new online store was designed to reflect the quality of products and services we provide for our customers," said David Dulong, founder and president of ACCESS Manufacturing Systems. "We are always looking for new ways to streamline the customer experience, and the online store definitely serves that purpose. It allows customers to fulfill all of their 3D printing needs directly through ACCESS, as opposed to ordering items through various third-party distributors."

The online store also includes the option for users to create an account. By doing so, users can organize payment methods, review recent orders, and manage different billing and shipping addresses.

"After expanding our product line to include Markforged and RIZE 3D printers in 2019, we immediately put plans in place to develop a web store to provide all of the materials needed to maintain these machines," said Joe Lagennusa, national sales manager at ACCESS Manufacturing Systems. "We can't consider a sale to be successful if we simply sell a customer a 3D printer but offer them no pathway to work directly with ACCESS to refill materials or uphold machine maintenance. The customer experience is our top priority."

To shop the online store, please visit accessmfgstore.com.

About ACCESS:

ACCESS Manufacturing Systems, Inc. is the largest CAMWorks® reseller in the world. For more than 30 years, ACCESS has delivered best-in-class manufacturing software and accessories, along with unsurpassed industry expertise, to thousands of companies across the nation. Our extensive industry knowledge has allowed our customers to enhance their machining operations by reducing setup time, doubling machine capacity, and improving overall quality. To gain ACCESS to the most qualified team of CAM & Additive experts in the industry, please visit accessmfgsys.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOURCE Access Manufacturing Systems