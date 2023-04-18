AccessHope Hires Innovative Product and Industry Leader Joy Kincaid As Chief Product Officer

Former Optum executive joins AccessHope as employer demand builds for its cancer support benefit

DUARTE, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessHope, LLC , a company changing the way leading-edge cancer expertise is delivered, today announced that industry leader Joy Kincaid has joined its executive team as chief product officer. Kincaid will serve as the strategic business lead for the full spectrum of AccessHope benefit solutions. She will define a highly collaborative product strategy to optimize delivery of care insights to improve outcomes for people on a cancer journey.

"The field of oncology has seen incredible advances in recent years, but the innovations remain out of reach for many, fostering continued care disparities that influence cancer outcomes. Our goal at AccessHope is to increase access to knowledge from top cancer specialists—no matter where someone resides," said Mark Stadler, AccessHope CEO. "Joy has an impressive breadth of experience in healthcare and oncology, and we look forward to collaborating with her to bring even more targeted cancer solutions to the market."

Kincaid was most recently the co-founder and head of product at Pip Care, which helps people prepare for and recover from surgery. Prior to Pip Care, Joy was vice president of product at OncoHealth, where she oversaw the development of a virtual oncology care product designed to improve the quality of life for people with cancer and the families that support them. She has also held leadership roles with Optum, WellCare Health Plans, and Accenture.

"I joined AccessHope to broadly apply my experience in user-centered design to exceptional solutions for people facing cancer," said Kincaid. "I'm inspired by whole-person solutions and look forward to ensuring people everywhere can more readily benefit from the latest scientific discoveries and navigate the complexities of a diagnosis to live better with cancer."

About AccessHope

AccessHope, LLC, believes in putting the ever-growing body of cancer knowledge to work for the greater good. The company delivers a revolutionary cancer benefit that connects employees with cancer to the latest cancer knowledge from City of Hope , Dana-Farber Cancer Institute , Emory Healthcare and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center , and Northwestern Medicine and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, accessing the expertise of National Cancer Institute-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers. AccessHope shares the latest discoveries in cancer care and consults with local oncologists to help as they develop precise plans for treatment. The company brings the vast expertise of major medical centers to people near and far. They never have to switch doctors. They never have to leave home. It's simply a better approach to cancer. And getting better every day. A subsidiary of City of Hope, a world-renowned independent cancer research and treatment organization, AccessHope offers the benefit to approximately 5 million members through more than 165 employers, including 35 Fortune 500 companies. For more information about AccessHope, visit myaccesshope.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE AccessHope