03.09.2020 21:02:00

Accessibility Standards Canada launches its first public consultation on priorities for engagement, accessibility standards and research

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The principle of "Nothing without us" is at the core of Accessibility Standards Canada's mandate. Today, Accessibility Standards Canada is launching its first public consultation. It focuses on priorities for engagement, accessibility standards and research from 2020 to 2022.

Accessibility Standards Canada federal identity signature (CNW Group/Accessibility Standards Canada)

Objective
The feedback obtained from this consultation will enable Accessibility Standards Canada to determine:

  • How to engage with Canadians
  • The research priorities for its next call for proposals
  • The priorities for the development of upcoming accessibility standards

    • The organization looks to draw from the experience and expertise of persons with disabilities and their representative organizations, Indigenous peoples, provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, technical experts, as well as members of the industry and the public. This process will help Accessibility Standards Canada to align with Canadians' most pressing accessibility priorities.

    How to participate
    Canadians can share their views and ideas during this consultation online, by mail, by e-mail, in American Sign Language or Langue des signes québécoise. Anyone interested in participating can provide feedback. The consultation will close on September 25, 2020.

    Quote
    "We are thrilled to launch our first consultation, which will inform priority setting for all of our programs. As we aim to contribute to a barrier-free Canada, we must learn from the expertise and lived-experience of persons with disabilities, other experts and partners."

    Philip Rizcallah, Chief Executive Officer, Accessibility Standards Canada

    Quick facts

    • The consultation opened on September 3, 2020 and will close on September 25, 2020.
    • Accessibility Standards Canada was created under the Accessible Canada Act.
    • Its mandate is to develop accessibility standards for organizations under federal jurisdiction, to promote research on the identification and elimination of accessibility barriers, and to share information on accessibility standards.
    • Approximately one in five Canadians, or about 6.2 million people aged 15 and over, report having a disability that limits them in their daily activities.

    Associated Links

    Consultation page 
    Accessibility Standards Canada

    Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn

    SOURCE Accessibility Standards Canada

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Wall Street tief im Minus -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
    An der Wall Street werden am Donnerstag kräftige Verluste verbucht. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt kam es im Donnerstagshandel nach klaren Kursgewinnen doch noch zu Abgaben. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen