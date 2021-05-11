Accessible Archives Enhances America and World War I Series

MALVERN, Pa., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessible Archives, Inc.®, a digital publisher of primary source historical collections, announces the full-text upgrade to its World War I: American Military Camp Newspapers, Part II, and open access to The AMAROC News, 1919-1923.

American Military Camp Newspapers, Part II: 1917-1919

Previously available as an image only collection, Part II is being upgraded to full-text searchable. The full-text searchability, available by early June, will provide an unparalleled research experience for students and faculty who would otherwise be unable to access these materials formerly held in microform. Users will complement their coursework in many areas including American history, social history, political science, military history, and more.

Iris L. Hanney, president, Unlimited Priorities, "believes the now full-text searchability of the American Military Camp Newspapers, Part II, allows users in-depth access to the experiences of the American doughboy and provides a firm foundation for study and research by students in this essential resource on America at war."

Part II comprises a diverse collection of military newspapers from various camps located in New York, New Jersey, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, Arkansas, and New Mexico, many published under the auspices of the National War Work Council of the Army and Navy of the Y.M.C.A. These publications provided news on the growth of a national army consisting of soldiers from all states and included articles on the arrival of the soldiers, scope of their training, entertainment activities, effects of the camps on the local home fronts, perceptions of the war, and life on the battlefield and in the trenches. These newspapers also included non-war related advertisements, poetry, short stories, memoirs, jokes, and cartoons. Photographs and sketches portrayed life in the various camps, on the home front, and at the battlefront.

In the pages of these newspapers, trace the development of Parris Island, S.C. as the main training camp of the U.S. Marine Corps comes to life; the cavalier life of the pilots in the Air Service of the AEF are presented in eyewitness accounts; and concern for the recovery and morale support for the soldier-patients at the Debarkation Hospital No. 3 are highlighted in an effort to transition the wounded to civilian life.

The AMAROC News, 1919-1923

Accessible Archives announces the open access, image only, publication of The AMAROC News. The AMAROC News was a daily American military newspaper that appeared in Coblenz from 1919 through 1923. It was a highly colorful newspaper that provided its primary audience – the American doughboy -- a blend of the concerns of most young American men of the time – sports, jobs, family, travel, and education. But it also provided more -- soldiers who read this newspaper came away with an expanded sense of the world's events and of America's changing position in the international picture.

About Accessible Archives, Inc.

Accessible Archives utilizes a team of digital technology and conversion specialists to provide vast quantities of archived historical information previously available only in microform, hard copy or as images only. Databases containing diverse primary source materials – leading books, newspapers, and periodicals – reflect broad views across 18th and 19th century America. Accessible Archives will continue to add titles covering important topics and time periods to assist scholars and students at all academic levels.

