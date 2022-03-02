Accident Fund Names UNICO Group as Agency of the Year

LANSING, Mich., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accident Fund is proud to recognize UNICO Group as its 2021 Agency of the Year.

"UNICO has been a tremendous, long-term partner of Accident Fund – a partnership that has demonstrated a mutual commitment to keeping the workplaces of our shared customers safe and productive," said Steve Cooper, president of AF Group's Workers' Compensation Division. "We also share a common desire to do what's right for the businesses we insure and to make a lasting impact upon the communities where we work and live, and this valued collaboration will carry us to a very promising future."

"We are thrilled to be named Accident Fund's Agency of the Year," said Ric Stoakes, executive vice president of UNICO. "We're proud of the reputation we've built with our carrier partners. At UNICO, our team strives to create connections that go beyond professional and go deeper to personal, compassionate and fun. We value our longstanding partnership with Accident Fund and their undertaking in providing our clients with personalized solutions and first-class service."

About UNICO

UNICO is a client-focused insurance broker headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Its consultative and relational approach develops customized solutions for clients all around the nation. UNICO is fueled by its core values: Professional, trust, team player and positive. By living its values and providing the best insurance products, service and support to clients, UNICO strives to create lasting connections and partnerships.

About Accident Fund

Accident Fund strives to provide high-level insurance solutions with an exceptional customer experience, focusing on preventing losses while offering superior service to achieve the best outcomes for all customers and their injured workers. The company is licensed in all 50 states and partners with more than 1,300 independent agents.

Accident Fund is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

