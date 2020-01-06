Acclaimed BASIS Charter School network to open new Texas campuses in 2020

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-achieving network of BASIS Charter Schools – which has seven schools ranked in the top 35 schools in the United States, according to the most recent U.S. News & World Report rankings -- will open new K-12 schools next year in both Austin and northeast San Antonio. Both schools – BASIS Austin and BASIS San Antonio Northeast -- will begin by enrolling primary school students: K-4 students in Austin and K-5 students in San Antonio. Both schools will expand to serve K-12 students over the next few years.

The Open Enrollment period for the opening of BASIS San Antonio Northeast begins on Monday, January 6, 2020, and lasts for two weeks, until Monday, January 20, 2020. Parents who wish to enroll should visit https://apply.btxschools.org/apply/. The Open Enrollment period for BASIS Austin Primary will be announced soon.

The new schools are:

BASIS San Antonio Northeast – Open Enrollment January 6-20, 2020

Opening for students in grades K-5 in fall, 2020 at

11550 I-35 Frontage Road, San Antonio, TX 78233

BASIS Austin– Open Enrollment dates available soon

Opening for students in grades K-4 in fall, 2020 at a location to be announced soon

The BASIS Charter Schools network was founded in Tucson, Arizona, in 1998, and the two new schools bring the number of our open enrollment, tuition free public charter schools across the United States to 29. The first BASIS Charter School in Texas opened in San Antonio in 2013, and there are currently three, all in San Antonio: BASIS San Antonio Shavano; BASIS San Antonio Primary – Medical Center; and BASIS San Antonio Primary – North Central.

INFORMATION SESSIONS

AUSTIN

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 6:00 p.m.

Rattan Community Center, 7617 Elkhorn Mountain Trail, Austin

Thursday, January 9, 2020 6:00 p.m.

Little Walnut Creek Branch Library, 835 W. Rundberg Ln, Austin

Thursday, February 6 , 6:00 p.m.

, Little Walnut Creek Branch Library, 835 W. Rundberg Ln, Austin

Tuesday, February 11 , 6:00 p.m.

, Crowne Plaza Austin, 6121 North IH-35, Austin

SAN ANTONIO

Tuesday, January 14 , 5:00 p.m.

, BASIS San Antonio Primary – North Central , 318 E Ramsey Rd, San Antonio

, 318 E Ramsey Rd, Thursday, January 16 , 6:00 p.m.

, BASIS San Antonio Primary – North Central , 318 E Ramsey Rd, San Antonio

About BASIS Charter Schools

The BASIS Charter Schools network is among the best in the United States, whether assessing by national rankings, OECD/PISA scores, AP testing, college admissions and merit aid earned, or any other measure. Our bright, passionate subject expert teachers serve students from kindergarten through grade 12 with the high-achieving, STEM-infused, liberal arts focused BASIS Charter School Curriculum. Our acclaimed program – founded in 1998 and cultivating excellence every school year since -- educates students at the highest international levels, preparing them to be participants, not spectators, in the 21st-century global workforce of commerce and innovation. In the 2019-20 academic year, there are 27 operating public charter schools serving nearly 20,000 students in Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit basised.com or basisschools.org.

About BASIS Texas Charter Schools

BASIS Texas Charter Schools are a part of the BASIS Charter Schools network, and serve students with the same high-achieving academic program, the same passionate subject expert teachers, and the same BASIS Charter School Curriculum as our sister campuses across the United States. BASIS Charter Schools have been delivering our transformative K-12 academic program to students in Texas since 2013, and there are currently three BASIS Texas Charter Schools, all in San Antonio. The network of BASIS Charter Schools is expanding rapidly in Texas, with our fourth school in San Antonio and our first school in Austin opening in 2020, and additional new schools coming to Texas soon. For more information, please visit https://apply.btxschools.org/apply/.

