Accomplished Attorney and Veteran Small Business Legal Advocate Karen Harned Joins Job Creators Network Foundation to Lead Legal Action Fund

Ms. Harned's First Effort Will Be Challenging the Biden Administration's Illegal Student Loan Bailout

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Job Creators Network Foundation (JCNF) announced Karen Harned has joined the organization to serve as Chief Legal Officer of its Legal Action Fund (LAF). Ms. Harned is an accomplished attorney, twenty-year legal advocate for small businesses, and former National Federation of Independent Businesses Small Business Legal Center executive.

Ms. Harned's first effort will be to lead the LAF's challenge of the Biden administration's illegal student loan bailout. The LAF is currently weighing its legal options to block this inflationary, unfair, and counterproductive executive overreach.

Under Ms. Harned's leadership, the LAF will ensure that JCNF's voice for free enterprise in America extends beyond the House of Representatives, the Senate, and state legislatures across the country to state and federal courts and the U.S. Supreme Court. In her role, Ms. Harned will lead JCNF's legal strategy to hold government officials accountable for executive overreach and abuses of administrative power that harm small businesses.

JCNF launched its LAF during the successful challenge to the Biden Administration's illegal vaccine mandate. The LAF was created because of the critical role that courts play in protecting the freedoms of small business owners and all Americans. JCNF is committed to ensuring that its LAF utilizes the courts to defend against government overreach and giving a voice to Main Street and ensuring that America's free market system is not only protected but allowed to thrive.

Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of Job Creators Network (JCN), issued the following statement:

"The JCNF Legal Action Fund will play a critical role in courts across the country fighting for Main Street and its ability to do business without unnecessary and illegal government overreach. We can think of no better partner to lead the LAF than Karen Harned, who has worked tirelessly on behalf of small businesses over the last twenty years. Her advocacy in courts, before regulatory agencies, and as an expert witness before Congress has been critical to Main Street. Karen has extensive legal expertise, bringing two historic cases to the U.S. Supreme Court. Karen's wealth of legal and regulatory experience, passion for small business, and desire to ensure that America's free market system is protected for future generations of Americans make her perfect for this role."

Quote for Karen:

"I am honored to join JCNF as it expands its mission into the courts to ensure that Main Street and the free-market principles, which are the foundation of what makes America so great, are protected and allowed to flourish. Sadly, we are reminded daily that federal and state governments, and the bureaucrats within them, are far too eager to add regulatory obstacles and costs to the challenges already facing small businesses. Federal and state governments alike often act outside of their constitutional and statutory authority to the detriment of all Americans. JCNF is fearless in its fights against government overreach, and I am excited to enter those fights with them to ensure that future generations of entrepreneurs have the freedom to thrive."

