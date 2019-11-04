Accomplishing More Together With Hilton Hotels In Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Malaysia makes headway to attract more business travellers, an initiative after witnessing the positive response from business travellers from the European and Asian markets, along with a 4.9% uptick of tourist arrivals in its half-year tourism reports, the country is poised in its position as an incentive MICE destination. Recognising the incredible potential this surge of travellers, Hilton hotels in Malaysia has tailored their Q4 MICE campaign, Accomplishing More Together, with great discounts and complimentary rooms plus upgrades, other value-added benefits include 3x Hilton Honor Points (redeemable for unique travel experiences across the globe), airport limousine transfers, and more, for corporate meetings and incentive groups.

More than just a space provider, Hilton hotels in Malaysia strives to be a partner. The understanding of different businesses is necessary in order to inspire, motivate, and help them achieve goals. With the right support and environment, productivity is increased and performance is improved.

"The national meeting package is a reflection of Hilton's global mandate to catalyse local economic growth by investing in people and communities they operate in. More than just successful business meetings and conferences, Hilton hotels in Malaysia are changing how meetings are done through the pillars of Meet with Purpose. These include incorporating sustainable practices, nutritious menus to increase productivity, and mindful breaks into meetings," Jamie Mead, Regional General Manager (Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines) shared.

Reinforcing the Meet with Purpose concept, the three core pillars include Mindful Meeting: environmentally-friendly practices that help planners reduce their carbon footprint through Hilton's LightStay™ sustainability calculator; Mindful Eating: menus offering tasty yet balanced dining choices; Mindful Being: uplifting, engaging activities focused on fitness, stress-relief, and giving back programs, such as the Rise Against Hunger meal-packing partnership.

Room rates begin from MYR148.00nett, while full-day meeting packages begin from MYR110.00nett. To discover more about having a meeting with purpose and accomplishing more with Hilton hotels in Malaysia, head to https://hiltonmalaysia.com/meetings/

Participating hotels: Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Hilton Petaling Jaya, Hilton Kota Kinabalu, Hilton Kuching, DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur, DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru, DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang, Hilton Garden Inn Tunku Abdul Rahman (North), Hilton Garden Inn Tunku Abdul Rahman (South), and Hilton Garden Inn Puchong.

