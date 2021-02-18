Accor Announces First Mondrian Property to Open in Singapore in 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, today announced Singapore's first Mondrian hotel will be built in the heart of the city's prominent Duxton Hill neighborhood and is set to open in early 2023. The property is being developed by Craig Road Property Holdings. This news comes on the heels of Accor's recent announcement regarding its planned venture with Ennismore, which will see the creation of one of the world's largest and fastest growing lifestyle and entertainment operators set to include Mondrian hotels.

Mondrian Singapore, a luxury lifestyle hotel comprised of 300 guestrooms and suites, a restaurant, a lounge and a rooftop bar will combine historic architecture from Singapore's centuries-old shophouses with a new build of modern, contemporary influences.

Chadi Farhat, Chief Operating Officer of sbe said: "We are thrilled to bring the iconic Mondrian brand to Singapore's Duxton Hill neighborhood. Mondrian is a natural fit for a global destination like Singapore. The property will provide a cultural hub of food and beverage experiences for locals and travelers alike. Mondrian Singapore will be more than a hotel; it will be a destination."

Sun You Ning, Director, Craig Road Property Holdings said: "We are excited to debut the Mondrian brand in South East Asia and Singapore with our partner Accor. Mondrian Singapore will provide guests an opportunity to stay in the heart of Duxton Hill, a vibrant heritage conservation area surrounded by Michelin-starred eateries, award winning bars, and iconic retail stores – all within walking distance to the Central Business District."

A collaboration between DP Architects and Studio Carter, Mondrian Singapore will feature a lower three-story building in a contemporary take on the famous Singapore 'shophouse' building typology. This portion of the hotel features a terracotta roof and colonial-style window shutters and will include the hotel's premier guest accommodations in loft suites. The hotel will then be expanded with a new, contemporary tower housing the majority of the hotel's guestrooms as well as a rooftop pool and bar and signature restaurant. The two buildings will be united by an urban oasis landscape deck to remind guests of their location, as Singapore is known as the "Garden City." In addition to the rooftop pool, the hotel will also feature a speakeasy bar with a hidden entrance for travelers and locals to explore. sbe subsidiary Dakota Development, led by President Joe Faust, will provide design management services for the project.

Mondrian Singapore will be the first Mondrian hotel in Singapore, further expanding the brand's luxury lifestyle experiences in South East Asia. The hotel's location in the charming "day-to-night" Duxton Hill neighborhood of Singapore's bustling Downtown Core District positions itself as a prime location for travelers looking to immerse themselves in local cultural explorations. Located 20 minutes from the iconic Changi Airport and within walking distance to the major business district, the property will be a draw for global travelers looking for close proximity to the major transportation hub.

Mondrian Singapore is one of the new Mondrian properties that Accor plans to open globally and will be one of the first to open in early 2023 in its next phase of expansion following Accor's acquisition of sbe's hotel brands. It follows the company's recent announcement of Mondrian Gold Coast opening in 2023 and the upcoming opening of Mondrian Shoreditch London in Q2 2021 and Mondrian Bordeaux and Mondrian Cannes in France in 2022.

The debut of the Mondrian brand to Singapore reflects the strategic expansion of the brand's international footprint, which will include soon-to-be announced Mondrian properties in the Dominican Republic, Germany, the Maldives, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, Thailand, and Vietnam.

For information on Mondrian Singapore, please visit Mondriansingaporeduxton.com.

About Accor

Accor is a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in 5,000 hotels and residences across 110 destinations. The Group has been acquiring hospitality expertise for more than 50 years, resulting in an unrivalled portfolio of brands, from luxury to economy, supported by one of the most attractive loyalty programs in the world. Beyond accommodation, Accor enables new ways to live, work, and play, by blending food and beverage with nightlife, well-being, and co-working. It also offers digital solutions that maximize distribution, optimize hotel operations and enhance the customer experience. Accor is deeply committed to sustainable value creation and plays an active role in giving back to planet and community via its Planet 21 – Acting Here program and the Accor Solidarity endowment fund, which gives disadvantaged groups access to employment through professional training. Accor SA is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States. For more information visit accor.com, or become a fan and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Craig Road Property Holdings

Craig Road Property Holdings Pte Ltd is an affiliate of Singapore-headquartered RGE Pte Ltd which manages a group of resource-based manufacturing companies with global operations.

Media Contact:

X2PR

Laura Salerno

Laura@X2PR.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accor-announces-first-mondrian-property-to-open-in-singapore-in-2023-301230486.html

SOURCE Mondrian