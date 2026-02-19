Accor FY25 Profit Down, Revenue Edges Up; Lifts Dividend; Confirms Medium-term View

(RTTNews) - Hospitality group Accor SA (ACRFY.PK, ACRFF.PK) reported Thursday lower profit in fiscal 2025, amid slightly higher revenues. Further, the company lifted dividend, and maintained medium-term prospects.

The company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sébastien Bazin, stated that the group's performance was in line with its medium-term objectives, and the company remains confident in its ability to deliver enhanced operational and financial performance going forward.

The company's net income, Group share, was reported at 449 million euros or 1.61 euros per share, lower than last year's 610 million euros or 2.33 euros per share.

Adjusted net income, Group share, stood at 504 million euros or 1.84 euros per share, compared to 423 million euros or 1.58 euros per share a year ago. Adjusted net income, including hybrid coupons, Group share, was 440 million euros, compared to 388 euros last year.

Accor's Recurring EBITDA for the fiscal year was 1.201 billion euros, up 7.2 percent on a reported basis, and up 13.3 percent at constant currency compared to the previous year, exceeding the company's guidance of 11 percent to 12 percent growth.

Revenue for the year reached 5.639 billion euros, a growth of 0.6 percent from 5.606 billion euros last year. Revenues grew 4.5 percent at constant currency, with the Premium, Midscale and Economy division recording a 2.4 percent rise and the Luxury & Lifestyle division posting a 9.8 percent increase.

Accor further said it will submit to the approval of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 27, 2026 the payment of an ordinary dividend of 1.35 euros per share, up 7 percent compared with the dividend paid in 2025.

Looking ahead, the Group confirmed its medium-term prospects, including an annual Revenue per Available Room or RevPAR growth between 3 percent and 4 percent (CAGR 2023-27) and Recurring EBITDA growth between 9 percent and 12 percent at constant currency (CAGR 2023-27).

Additionally, the company still plans to return around 3 billion euros to shareholders over the 2023-2027 period, including a share buyback program of 450 million euros during the fiscal year 2026.

Accor also confirmed that discussions are progressing with an investor regarding the potential sale of its 30.6 percent stake in Essendi, formerly AccorInvest. The investor is also in discussions with Essendi's other shareholders regarding changes to the company's governance.

