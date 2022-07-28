|
28.07.2022 08:22:38
Accor Reports Positive EBITDA In H1
(RTTNews) - Accor (ACRFY.PK, ACRFF.PK) reported first half net profit, Group share of 32 million euros, compared to 67 million euros, prior year. Consolidated EBITDA was 205 million euros compared to a negative EBITDA of 120 million euros, previous year. EBITDA margin was 12%, for the period.
First half revenue was 1.725 billion euros, up 97% like-for-like. During first-half 2022, Accor opened 85 hotels, representing 11,700 rooms, a net system growth of 1.8% in the last 12 months.
Looking forward, the Group expects EBITDA to exceed 550 million euros for the full-year 2022. Also, the Group confirmed its forecast of net unit growth in the network of around 3.5%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.