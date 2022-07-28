Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.07.2022 08:22:38

Accor Reports Positive EBITDA In H1

(RTTNews) - Accor (ACRFY.PK, ACRFF.PK) reported first half net profit, Group share of 32 million euros, compared to 67 million euros, prior year. Consolidated EBITDA was 205 million euros compared to a negative EBITDA of 120 million euros, previous year. EBITDA margin was 12%, for the period.

First half revenue was 1.725 billion euros, up 97% like-for-like. During first-half 2022, Accor opened 85 hotels, representing 11,700 rooms, a net system growth of 1.8% in the last 12 months.

Looking forward, the Group expects EBITDA to exceed 550 million euros for the full-year 2022. Also, the Group confirmed its forecast of net unit growth in the network of around 3.5%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

