Accor signs first hotel in Zimbabwe under Mantis Collection

MBANO MANOR HOTEL VICTORIA FALLS BY MANTIS WILL BE AN ECO-LUXURY EXPERIENCE WITHIN A BIRD & TREE SANCTUARY

PARIS, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Accor, a world leading hospitality group, today announced its first hotel in Zimbabwe, in partnership with Mambano Hotels Limited. Mbano Manor Hotel Victoria Falls byMantis will be the first internationally branded hotel in Victoria Falls in over a decade. Nestled among an ancient teak forest, the highly rated luxury property, which opened in 2020, will be rebranded under the Mantis Collection in June 2023. Surrounded by the wild beauty of a bird and tree sanctuary, the boutique hotel offers 18 luxury suites and a presidential villa.

Mbano Manor Hotel Victoria Falls was proudly founded, built, and managed by Dr Matifadza Martha Nyazema ("Doc Mati") and her passionate team of stakeholders. Doc Mati is a dynamic African woman who realized her dream of creating a world-class forest hotel amid the splendor of Victoria Falls.

"Accor and Mantis are delighted to establish a presence in Zimbabwe, particularly in Victoria Falls, one of the seven natural wonders of the world – and particularly here at Mbano Manor Hotel – created by a remarkable woman and bold entrepreneur. We are honored to be entrusted with supporting and continuing Doc Mati's dream of offering this one-of-a-kind hospitality experience," said Paul Gardiner, CEO, Mantis Collection. "In addition to creating exceptional guest experiences, Mantis brings a commitment to preserving its surrounding communities, wildlife and the environment – which is our top priority with the utterly unique Mbano Manor Hotel Victoria Falls."

Each Mantis property is a unique celebration of its destination, with creatively curated experiences that introduce guests to the essence of the surrounding community's culture, history, and people. The Mantis philosophy is one of responsible and ecologically sensitive development and operations, supporting the local environment while conserving and maintaining all natural resources.

The new Mbano Manor Hotel Victoria Falls by Mantis will operate in accordance with Accor's environmental and energy efficiency reporting tools, internal carbon price monitoring, eco-certification programs, and brand standard sustainability criteria.

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5 400 properties, 10 000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 40 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit www.group.accor.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT MANTIS

Mantis is a leading conservation-focused hotel group with luxury hotels, eco-lodges and waterways experiences located across the globe. Sustainable travelers have been enjoying eco-tourism, safaris and adventure travel with Mantis since 2000. Rooted in conservation, Mantis pursues sustainable business practices and develops tourism products that are respectful of the environment and communities in which they operate. Acclaimed for its pioneering work in development, management, marketing, education and conservation, Mantis's business model successfully combines responsible tourism, conservation and adventure, which translates to one-of-a-kind travel experiences. Whether small and intimate or vast and complex, on a sweeping African plain, in a bustling city, or in the midst of a forest, each is an exceptional place for guests to find themselves. While uniquely different in the experiences they offer, all are linked through a collective ambition to be extraordinary; to be rare in a world that mass-produces sameness. Mantis consistently curates, collects and discovers destinations and experiences that stir the soul, defy expectation and live in the heart forever. Sustainability goals are achieved through the Mantis Impact division, as well as through the Mantis and Accor foundation, Community Conservation Fund Africa (CCFA). Mantis is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,400 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. For more information visit: www.mantiscollection.com and www.ccfa.africa

