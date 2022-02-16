|
According to 280 Million User Interactions, Modern is the #1 Design Style
WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugs Direct has released a new report focused on understanding what the most popular interior design styles are.
While most reports about interior design styles focus on trends, Rugs Direct used user interactions across major inspiration hubs to understand what styles are the most popular and just how popular they are compared to others.
The analysis was based on five major design inspiration hubs - Youtube, Houzz, Google Search, Instagram & Pinterest. This analysis focused on using user interactions - likes, views, hashtags, searches, and picture uploads - to quantify which style of the 21 styles in our study was the most popular.
In total, about 280 million user interactions have been tallied to provide a scoring system to understand how popular each style is, and how their popularity differs between Youtube, Houzz, Google Search, Instagram & Pinterest.
Top Insights:
About Rugs Direct
Since 1998, Rugs Direct has been a market-leading specialty online retailer of decorative area rugs for consumers, professional designers, and commercial customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company partners with premium manufacturers including Chilewich, Jaipur Living, Loloi, Safavieh and Surya to offer a curated assortment of products on rugsdirect.com that prioritizes quality construction, materials, and design. Rugs Direct provides its users easy ways to shop for the perfect area rug, including a 'see this rug in your room' interactive feature and a 'design finder' quiz.
