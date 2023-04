According to This Popular Indicator, Crocs Stock Is a Screaming Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past three years, Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares have produced a monster return of 520%. This performance trounces the gains posted by both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite index. Crocs' return also easily outpaces some of its industry peers, like Nike, Skechers, and VF Corporation. But while past returns can certainly draw in some investors looking to ride the momentum to a higher portfolio value, what really matters is what the future looks like, particularly over the long term. In Crocs' case, there's a popular indicator that might indicate this top footwear stock is a screaming buy right now. Let's take a closer look. Despite Crocs' stock making a meteoric rise in recent years, surprisingly, it still looks undervalued today. As of this writing, shares trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 16.6. For comparison's sake, the S&P 500 is trading at a P/E ratio of 18.6 right now. And Skechers' P/E multiple is 20.9.Continue reading