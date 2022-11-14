Accountant (Alken, BE)

The Sealing Solutions division is a leading supplier of custom sealing solutions to global industry segments, such as the health care, automotive, consumer goods, oil and gas, general industries, as well as civil engineering. We are always looking for talented, highly qualified employees at all levels of our organization. Datwyler offers the opportunity to join exciting industries and to be part of a highly esteemed brand. From production staff to client advisors, from technology experts to design engineers, from China to Mexico: at Datwyler, our employees will experience diversity in a way that only an international company can provide. We focus on helping talents reach their full potential – professionally and personally. Our working environment is shaped by our values and beliefs: we are entrepreneurs, we bring value to our customers, we excel in what we do and we have respect for others. With more than 20 global operating sites and more than 7,000 employees, Datwyler Sealing Solutions generates an annual revenue of approximately CHF 900 million. Based on a strategic decision, we are looking for a… Job omschrijving:Assistentie verlenen bij de maand- en jaarafsluiting Assistentie bij het dagelijks beheren van de boekhoudingVoor de financiële middelen assistentie verlenen (Banken boeken en beheer kas)Opvolgen klanten en leveranciersBestaande rapportages en gegevens controlerenVariatieanalysesMedeverantwoordelijk voor het afleveren van betrouwbare en tijdige informatie ten behoeve van optimale financiële bedrijfsvoeringAssisteren van controller Profiel:Een financiële opleiding gevolgd Een aantal jaren ervaring binnen een accounting functieGoede kennis van MS office, sterke kennis in excel Goede kennis van EngelsKennis van het ERP-pakket ‘SAP’ is een pluspuntJe kan zelfstandig, maar ook in team werken We Offer a Diverse and Global Working EnvironmentAs a globally operating company, Datwyler offers a broad spectrum of job profiles and career opportunities. We offer ambitious individuals who approach their task with dedication and enthusiasm the right environment to excel and grow. This gives every employee the opportunity to influence the way we work. At Datwyler, we enable our employees to bring their talent to a global context and grow it steadily over time. Our employees are therefore at the very heart of Datwyler – we interact with respect, trust and loyalty. Mutual consideration and appreciation are key.www.datwyler.com