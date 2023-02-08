Accounting Manager (Pennsauken, NJ, US)

The Sealing Solutions division is a leading supplier of custom sealing solutions to global industry segments, such as the health care, automotive, consumer goods, oil and gas, general industries, as well as civil engineering. We are always looking for talented, highly qualified employees at all levels of our organization. Datwyler offers the opportunity to join exciting industries and to be part of a highly esteemed brand. From production staff to client advisors, from technology experts to design engineers, from China to Mexico: at Datwyler, our employees will experience diversity in a way that only an international company can provide. We focus on helping talents reach their full potential – professionally and personally. Our working environment is shaped by our values and beliefs: we are entrepreneurs, we bring value to our customers, we excel in what we do and we have respect for others. With more than 20 global operating sites and more than 7,000 employees, Datwyler Sealing Solutions generates an annual revenue of approximately CHF 900 million. Based on a strategic decision, we are looking for a…Essential FunctionsResponsible for the accounting of the general and sub-ledgers Preparation of Financial Statements in accordance to group accounting manual, local GAAP and tax law and timely reporting in group consolidation tool (Cognos)Asset accountingIdentifying and investigating unusual variances in the P&L accountsReviews payroll for sitesAccounts payable reconciliation and execution of payment runsMonitoring of accounts receivable aging report and follows up on past due accounts as neededLiquidity planning and dunningPreparation of 1099’sActs as a contact person for the auditors during the annual auditsActs as a team leader and supervises a team of 2-3 professional level employees (direct reports)Responsibilities typically include: setting goals and objectives for team members and ensuring practices and procedures are understood and followed by direct reportsReports to Site Finance ManagerEducation and ExperienceBachelor’s Degree, or higher in Accounting, Finance or BusinessAdvanced Excel Skills3 or more years’ experience in AccountingExperience with SAPExperienced in US GAAP or Swiss GAAP reportingSkill and AbilitiesPerform all related accounting functions required to maintain the general ledger in compliance with GAAP and company policy and procedures.Ability to work in a team, reliability and effective communication skillsHands-on personalityPosition will require on-site work at both the Middletown, DE and Pennsauken, NJ locations We Offer a Diverse and Global Working EnvironmentAs a globally operating company, Datwyler offers a broad spectrum of job profiles and career opportunities. We offer ambitious individuals who approach their task with dedication and enthusiasm the right environment to excel and grow. This gives every employee the opportunity to influence the way we work. At Datwyler, we enable our employees to bring their talent to a global context and grow it steadily over time. Our employees are therefore at the very heart of Datwyler – we interact with respect, trust and loyalty. Mutual consideration and appreciation are key.www.datwyler.com