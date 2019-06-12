AccuFund Partners with Gray CPA Consulting to Deliver the AccuFund Financial/ERP Management System in Texas and Louisiana

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuFund, Inc., provider of financial reporting and accounting software for nonprofit, municipal and government organizations, today announced a reseller partnership agreement with Gray CPA Consulting, PC, a full-service certified public accounting and consulting firm located in Magnolia, Texas. Gray CPA Consulting will offer the AccuFund Accounting Suite to its clients located in Texas and Louisiana, which primarily include state and county governments, municipalities, school districts and nonprofits. Gray CPA Consulting will provide complete product implementation, training and support.

"We were looking for a partner with a solution that would complement the CaseWare financial reporting software for government clients, but also allow us to open a new segment of our practice providing clients with more of an ERP solution," said Gail Gray, Managing Principal at Gray CPA Consulting, "We found we have tremendous synergy with AccuFund, and the training, marketing and implementation support that they have been willing to provide us to be successful in this market space has been invaluable to us."

"Gray CPA Consulting has over 20 years' experience and a proven track record of exceptional client service in the government and nonprofit sectors," said Ian Scotland, vice president of AccuFund, Inc. "With great pleasure, we welcome Gray CPA Consulting to our growing list of leading valued-added resellers who share our vision of helping clients meet their finance and operations management needs, but also save time, reduce costs and simplify their daily, monthly and year-end tasks."

AccuFund sells its products exclusively through certified U.S. resellers who must have broad experience with nonprofit or government accounting before being accepted. All AccuFund reseller partners receive extensive training on each component in the AccuFund Accounting Suite and must maintain proficiency by attending annual training programs. Each reseller may choose specific areas of competency on which to be certified and must maintain certification through regular participation in AccuFund consultant training programs.

About Gray CPA Consulting PC

Gray CPA Consulting, PC is a full-service certified public accounting and consulting firm serving individuals, businesses, and governmental entities with their accounting, tax, and reporting needs. Gray CPA Consulting PC is a woman-owned small business with a qualified team of 10 staff members. The firm creates significant value and a unique positive experience through collaboration - with and between clients, partners, associates and the community.

About AccuFund

AccuFund provides cloud-based or on-premise financial/ERP management software systems to nonprofit organizations and government agencies. AccuFund's products are available exclusively through Value Added Resellers (VARs) located throughout the United States. The VARs provide AccuFund's customers with cost-effective onsite training and installation assistance.

