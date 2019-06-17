Accumen Acquires Halfpenny Technologies

PHOENIX, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accumen Inc. (Accumen) has acquired Halfpenny Technologies Inc. (Halfpenny), a Pennsylvania-based leader in data performance through its industry-leading clinical data exchange and business intelligence solutions providing secure, scalable, cloud-based, vendor-neutral, clinical data exchange platforms to health systems, commercial labs, health plans, and other channel partners throughout the industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Accumen and Halfpenny have been business partners for seven years, which situates the partnership for a natural transition as Accumen begins to further invest in transforming healthcare. Halfpenny health plans, hospitals/health systems, pharmacies, labs, radiology departments, and population health and care coordination organizations through their leading clinical data exchange and business intelligence solutions. This deep experience now adds additional core competencies to the Accumen portfolio.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Halfpenny team to Accumen as we collaborate to drive meaningful and lasting data and operational performance in healthcare. Halfpenny's focus on data performance uniquely connects to Accumen's clinical and operational performance-based partnership approach. When we look to the future of what our customers see as their greatest areas of need, our work with Halfpenny will be integral in supporting the next evolution of health and patient care," said Jeff Osborne, CEO of Accumen. "Accumen's portfolio now extends to serve health systems, hospitals, health plans, and commercial labs. Together we will now solve some of the largest challenges in healthcare."

"Joining the Accumen team creates tremendous new opportunities for our team here at Halfpenny Technologies," said Tim Kowalski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Halfpenny. "Accumen is a trusted partner to hospitals and health systems across the country in the areas of lab, imaging, and outreach services. Together, I believe we will be able to compliment and support end-to-end solutions with our clinical data exchange technology and business intelligence solutions to deliver the business outcomes for our industry."

This is the first acquisition for Accumen since it was acquired by Arsenal Capital Partners in January, representing swift delivery on Accumen's promise to expand their organization to deliver innovative and technology-enabled solutions to the healthcare industry.

About Accumen Inc.

Accumen Inc. is a leading healthcare performance partner providing end-to-end strategy and services to drive value and long-term sustainability for the clinical lab, outreach services, patient blood management, and imaging services. Accumen offers health system partners consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach solutions using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology. Accumen partners with hospitals and health systems to set new standards of performance for healthcare delivery in speed, higher quality, increased patient safety, and a better patient experience that is sustainable.

For more information, visit http://www.accumen.com.

About Halfpenny Technologies

Founded in 2000, Halfpenny Technologies allows for the exchange and analysis of clinical data to improve patient care. Halfpenny Technologies is a leading provider of clinical data exchange and business intelligence solutions. Their cloud‐based, fully managed solutions provide clinicians, labs, hospitals, pharmacies, accountable care organizations (ACOs) and health plans with a secure, vendor‐neutral infrastructure that supports care coordination, care management, regulatory requirements and data analysis within and between healthcare organizations.

For more information, visit http://www.halfpenny.com.

