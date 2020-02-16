Accumen to Host Patient Blood Management Certification Anemia Management Webinar Series

PHOENIX, Feb. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accumen Inc., the leader in healthcare performance within ancillary services, today announced that it is partnering with AABB and The Joint Commission to provide a complimentary series of Patient Blood Management (PBM) Certification webinars focusing on anemia management for PBM teams (directors, managers, coordinators and transfusion safety officers) within U.S. hospitals.

"Accumen's mission is to help improve healthcare performance within the ancillary services of the health system. Within the laboratory space, we believe that implementing an anemia management program is the most effective approach for recognizing and managing anemia in perioperative patients as well as those with chronic diseases," said Joseph Thomas, vice president and general manager, patient blood management at Accumen. "We are a strong supporter of the PBM Certification program and so we developed this webinar series in partnership with AABB and The Joint Commission to encourage and support hospitals in successfully applying for it."

The Joint Commission/AABB PBM Certification is a voluntary, two-year program that provides a third-party evaluation of an institution's patient blood management programs. It provides an evidence-based approach to optimizing the care of patients who might need a transfusion. It is based on the AABB Standards for a PBM Program and can help organizations realize maximum benefits from their PBM program. Changes to levels 1 and 2 of the certification program will go into effect in January 2021, but new applicants can begin to apply now.

This Accumen webinar series will help applicants better prepare for the certification process by walking through the AABB patient blood management standards applicable to anemia management. Staff from hospitals that have obtained The Joint Commission/AABB PBM Certification will discuss the challenges they faced when implementing their anemia management program and strategies they used to overcome them. Accumen will also share best practices garnered from its experience working with hundreds of hospitals across the U.S.

The first webinar, entitled "The Impact of Anemia Management Programs," will take place at 12 p.m. ET on. Feb 18 and be co-presented by Dr. Kathrine Frey, AABB chairperson, Patient Blood Management Standards Program Unit; Heather Hurley, executive director at The Joint Commission; Joseph Thomas and Jason Carney, vice president, anemia management at Accumen.

Webinar Series



– You Can't Improve What You Can't Measure - Meaningful Data = Success Nov. 3 – Keys to Achieving PBM Certification and Lessons Learned

Interested persons can register for the webinar series at http://bit.ly/38tGjZB

About AABB

AABB is an international, not-for-profit association representing individuals and institutions involved in the fields of transfusion medicine and cellular therapies. The association is committed to improving health through the development and delivery of standards, accreditation and educational programs that focus on optimizing patient and donor care and safety. AABB membership includes physicians, nurses, scientists, researchers, administrators, medical technologists and other health care providers. AABB members are located in more than 80 countries and AABB accredits institutions in more than 50 countries. For more information visit, http://www.aabb.org.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at http://www.jointcommission.org.

About Accumen Inc.

At Accumen, our focus is healthcare performance. Accumen utilizes healthcare technology along with our expert performance team members to drive significant value to hospital, health system, commercial laboratory and payer clients, providing strategic solutions, services and technology that deliver sustainable performance improvements in operations, clinical services, and data management. These offerings include lab and imaging transformation, consulting, supply chain optimization, lab outreach, patient blood utilization, test utilization, anemia management and clinical data exchange. Accumen's offerings enable its clients to achieve and exceed their cost, quality, and service targets, as well as deliver excellent patient care through evidence-based data and clinical decision support capabilities.

We share the belief that performance matters. We are inspired to improve operational, clinical, and data performance across the healthcare industry because transformational change will make healthcare better for our clients, our communities and our families.

For more information, visit https://Accumen.com.

Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility, or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider's laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp, or otherwise diminish any providers' sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.

